Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Air New Zealand has put a three-week freeze on new bookings Photo: AFP
world

New Zealand restricts entry for its own nationals escaping coronavirus

0 Comments
By Sanka VIDANAGAMA
WELLINGTON

New Zealand began restricting the return of its own nationals Tuesday as the country faces an accelerating influx of citizens fleeing coronavirus outbreaks overseas and limited quarantine facilities.

National carrier Air New Zealand put a three-week freeze on new bookings and the government is in talks with other airlines to limit capacity, officials said.

New Zealand has gone 67 days without any cases of coronavirus in the community and its 22 active cases are all in managed quarantine facilities for New Zealanders flocking home from worsening epidemics elsewhere.

There are nearly 6,000 people currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine in the facilities and another 3,500 are due to arrive this week.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the government was working to add to its 28 isolation facilities but had to be certain the new sites were fit for purpose.

"Air New Zealand has agreed to put a temporary hold on new bookings in the short term, as well as look at aligning daily arrivals with the capacity available at managed isolation facilities," Woods said.

"We are seeing rapid growth in the number of New Zealanders coming home as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens," she added. "Our number one priority is stopping the virus at the border, so everyone must go into quarantine or managed isolation. The government is also talking to other airlines about managing flows."

Since New Zealand went into lockdown in March, nearly 27,000 people have gone through managed isolation and quarantine.

The nation of five million has recorded just under 2,000 cases of COVID-19, 22 of them fatal.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

I agree to that action!

I always say keep the borders closed!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Best Summer Sweets For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #88: Shooting Star Light’s Up Tokyo Before Crashing With a Bang

GaijinPot Blog