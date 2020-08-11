Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

New Zealand retirement home in lockdown to test for COVID-19

2 Comments
By Praveen Menon
WELLINGTON

A New Zealand retirement village has gone into lockdown after residents displayed symptoms of respiratory illness, the New Zealand Herald reported on Tuesday.

The Village Palms retirement village in Christchurch advised of the lockdown in a letter to family members today, the newspaper said. No further details were immediately available.

New Zealand, which has managed to largely contain the spread of the coronavirus, has gone more than 100 days without community transmission of COVID-19.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

And then suddenly there appears to have occurred a cluster. Out of the blue.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Local reports suggest it's probably just seasonal flu, nonetheless everyone is being tested for covid.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Best Quiet Day Trips from Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog