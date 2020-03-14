Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Photo: REUTERS
world

New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus

3 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

People from small South Pacific island countries, which currently have no reported cases, will be exempted, Ardern said in a news conference. New Zealand has a large South Pacific islander population.

All cruise ships will also be told not to come to New Zealand until June 30, she said.

Ardern said these were "far-reaching and unprecedented" measures to tackle a global pandemic. New Zealand has six confirmed cases and has not recorded any deaths.

People from small South Pacific island countries, which currently have no reported cases, will be exempted, Ardern said in a news conference.

That's a stupid exemption! So many healthcare systems in in islands in the South Pacific are barely functional. They may have it but would never confirm the cases without testing.

Good on New Zealand! With borders now virtually closed for all intents and purposes, this will be easier to contain.

Respect for Adern.

I read that Uganda refused entry to 22 foreigners that refused to self-quarantine.

Coronavirus: Uganda turns back travellers who refused to self-quarantine

https://www.primenewsghana.com/world/coronavirus-uganda-turns-back-travellers-who-refused-to-self-quarantine.html

That's even better!

I suspect there will be a spike in the birthrate this year with everyone staying at home. It might be the summer of love!

