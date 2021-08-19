Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand imposed a snap lockdown after a new Covid-19 outbreak Photo: AFP/File
world

New Zealand says it has solved COVID outbreak puzzle

5 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus.

Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending a six-month run of no community cases in New Zealand.

Tests showed the man had a version of the Delta strain found in Australia, and Ardern said investigations narrowed down the origin to a person who arrived from Sydney on Aug 7.

She said the traveler had been in quarantine and hospital since touching down, indicating the virus had not been in the community as long as initially feared.

"We believe we have uncovered the piece of the puzzle we were looking for," Ardern told reporters.

She said finding the outbreak's source also increased the "ability to circle the virus, lock it down and stamp it out".

Case numbers grew by 11 overnight to a total of 21, she said.

Ardern ordered a three-day national lockdown -- New Zealand's first in 15 months -- when the first case emerged on Tuesday, with Auckland and nearby Coromandel facing restrictions for a week.

"We're all prepared for cases to get worse before they get better, that's always the pattern in these outbreaks," she said. But she said there were grounds for cautious optimism "because we believe it wasn't here for long before it was found".

The infected traveler arrived from Sydney on a so-called "red zone" flight, arranged to bring back New Zealanders stranded when Wellington suspended a trans-Tasman travel bubble due to multiple outbreaks in Australia.

The person tested positive two days later and was hospitalised a week after that.

Officials said it was still unclear how the virus spread into the community and 1,000 close contacts of positive cases were being assessed.

A decision is due Friday on whether the three-day lockdown will be extended or end by Saturday.

New Zealand has adopted a policy of eliminating the virus in the community, rather than containing it, which has resulted in only 26 deaths in a population of five million.

Neighboring Australia has been pursuing a similar "COVID zero" strategy, but is struggling to contain outbreaks of the Delta variant.

Health authorities on Thursday urged mass COVID testing for an entire outback town in far western New South Wales, where an outbreak that began in Sydney two months ago is spreading.

The area is grappling with Australia's first significant outbreak in Aboriginal communities, with specialist military health teams deployed this week to boost sluggish vaccination efforts.

Early in the pandemic, Wilcannia's roughly 750 residents put up signs on the town's limits asking travelers not to stop -- fearing the virus could obliterate an already vulnerable community, where more than 60 percent identify as Indigenous.

© 2021 AFP

5 Comments
The Kiwi premier loves making declarations of Covid being stifled and what not.The thing is,it's the new influenza or something along those lines.It'll be back.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus.

What ridiculous hubris. That woman is an embarrassement to NZ.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

You can always tell the posters who are threatened by strong, intelligent, and competent women.

Well done, NZ. Six months without a community infection is extremely impressive.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

You can always tell the posters who are threatened by strong, intelligent, and competent women.

Don't throw stones and hide your hands. And I don't remember mentioning anything about her being a woman. Clearly you're looking for brownie points with them though.Carry on...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

As the country that has probably handled the pandemic better than almost any other major nation, NZ definitely has the right to say this. Really everyone should be looking to NZ and their leadership to model their responses moving forward.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Impressive. Here in Tokyo on the other hand, should I need an ambulance, I will be told to stay home and die. Big difference.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Congrats New Zealand!

The first country to defeat coronavirus once and for all for the 5th time!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And I don't remember mentioning anything about her being a woman.

You didn't have to mention it. If you had mentioned it, it would be overtly sexist.

The article states that NZ has just had its first intervention in 15 months and successfully allowed the country to be COVID free.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

