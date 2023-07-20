3 dead, including gunman, several injured in New Zealand shooting

Police officers stand guard near the location of a reported shooting in Auckland, New Zealand on July 20, 2023. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

By Renju Jose

At least two people were killed and multiple people injured in a shooting at a construction site in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, authorities said on Thursday, with the police saying the shooter was dead and risk from the incident was over.

The shooting in one of the busy streets in the city center "has been contained and is an isolated incident," New Zealand police said, adding the male shooter had also died.

"We can also advise that this is not a national security risk," police said in a statement.

The incident came just hours ahead of the opening match of the ninth Women's soccer World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland later on Thursday.

Italy team's training has been delayed as players cannot get out of their hotel, while the U.S. team said all its players and staff were accounted for and safe.

Several streets in Auckland were cordoned off, all ferry services into the city have been cancelled while buses running through some areas of the city will be detoured.

Police said the shooter moved through the building site and after reaching the upper levels, he "contained himself within the elevator shaft."

"Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later," police said.

"Details around what has exactly occurred are still emerging and Police will continue to provide updates around injuries and the circumstances."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins cancelled a trip to the city of Hamilton, about 120 kilometers south of Auckland, and was on his way back to the national capital Wellington, media reports said.

"This is a scary situation for Aucklanders on their Thursday morning commute to work. Please stay at home, avoid travel into the city center," Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said in a tweet.

