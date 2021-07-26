Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand Islamic State
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, a woman, who was identified only by her initials S.A., one of three New Zealand nationals, is escorted by a Turkish police officer, left, to the local courthouse in Hatay, Turkey. New Zealand on Monday, July 26, 2021 agreed to repatriate the alleged Islamic State militant and her two young children, who have been detained in Turkey since February. (DHA via AP, File)
world

New Zealand to accept alleged Islamic State militant, 2 kids

By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand on Monday agreed to repatriate an alleged Islamic State militant and her two young children, who have been detained in Turkey since February.

The decision follows a bitter dispute with Australia over which country needed to shoulder responsibility for the woman, who had been a dual citizen of both countries until Australia stripped her citizenship under its anti-terrorism laws.

The woman and her children were arrested when they tried to illegally cross from Syria into Turkey, according to Turkey's Defense Ministry. Turkey identified her only by her initials, S.A., while New Zealand media say she is Suhayra Aden, who was 26 at the time of her arrest.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand had taken into account its international responsibilities and could not remove citizenship from anybody if it left them stateless.

“I made very strong representations to Australia that she should be permitted to return there. Her family moved to Australia when she was 6 and she grew up there before departing for Syria in 2014 on an Australian passport," Ardern said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Australia would not reverse the cancellation of citizenship.”

Ardern said the safety and wellbeing of New Zealanders was the government's paramount concern. She said there had been extensive planning with the police and other agencies.

“I can assure people great care is being taken as to how the woman and her young children are returned to New Zealand and how they will be managed in a way that minimizes any risk for New Zealanders," Ardern said.

It was not clear whether the woman would face any charges in New Zealand.

Ardern said anybody suspected of being associated with a terrorist group should expect to be investigated under New Zealand laws, although the case remained a matter for the police.

New Zealand police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Well, if I had to bet between Australia and New Zealand, I would have picked NZ too.

How would the “Islamic State” deal with her, if she were trying to return THERE ?

…that’s what you should do with her.

Return to her homeland with memories to share.

Madness. Accepting terrorists that have a hatred of western "infidels"?

This will not end well for NZ.

