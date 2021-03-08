Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand will buy additional COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, which will be enough to vaccinate the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

The government has signed an agreement to buy an extra 8.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate over 4 million people, Ardern said, adding the vaccines were expected to reach the country in the second half of the year.

"This brings our total Pfizer order to 10 million doses or enough for 5 million people to get the two shots needed to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Ardern said in a statement.

The government's original agreement with Pfizer was for 1.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate 750,000 people.

Ardern said the decision to make Pfizer the country's primary vaccine provider was taken after it was shown to be about 95% effective at preventing symptomatic infection.

New Zealand started its national rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine last month and expects to inoculate its entire population by the end of the year.

With just over 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, New Zealand largely contained the pandemic compared with other developed countries, helped by speedy tracking systems, border closures and snap lockdowns.

Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, emerged on Sunday from a strict weeklong lockdown imposed after a community cluster of the more contagious British coronavirus variant.

It reported no new cases on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel