Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand Healthcare Changes
New Zealand's Health Minister Andrew Little Photo: Ben McKay/AAP Image via AP
world

New Zealand to consolidate healthcare into national service similar to Britain's

1 Comment
By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand announced Wednesday it will consolidate its fragmented healthcare system into a national service similar to the one revered by many in Britain.

New Zealand's government-run system is currently divided into 20 district health boards, each with their own budget. Some describe the system as a “postcode lottery” of different treatment depending on where people live.

Health Minister Andrew Little said that over three years, the district boards will be replaced by a single new body called Health New Zealand. He promised an increased focus on public health and treating people early so they don’t end up in hospitals.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had forced the system into a rare and welcomed collaboration but it wasn't how it usually worked.

The overhaul also includes a new Indigenous Maori Health Authority.

“Our system has become overly complex. It is far too complicated for a small nation,” Little said. “We simply do not need 20 different sets of decision-makers."

The extent of the overhaul came as a surprise to many and went beyond the recommendations of a review panel. It was cautiously welcomed by several groups representing doctors and healthcare workers.

But opposition health spokesman Dr. Shane Reti said the restructure was “reckless” and would see regions and small communities lose their voices. He said the government had an ideology of centralized control.

“Health New Zealand will likely end up as just another bureaucracy that governments will have to fund, instead of investing the money where it’s needed most," Reti said.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said a new public health agency would mean experts would be better-placed to fight future pandemics and could focus more strategically on problems like diabetes, cancer and heart disease.

And Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare said the new Maori Health Authority would allow more control for Maori, who suffer worse health on average than other New Zealanders.

The New Zealand health system is government subsidized but patients still need to pay a portion of the cost when visiting the doctor or accessing many other services. More than one-third of adults opt to pay for the additional benefits offered by private health insurers.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Once again, NZ is showing it is the best place to live.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo