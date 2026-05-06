New Zealand to require citizenship test for migrants from 2027

Migrants seeking New Zealand citizenship will need to pass a test covering topics such as government and human rights from 2027, the country's internal affairs minister said on Wednesday.
The test will be conducted in person and feature 20 multi-choice questions in English, 15 of which must be answered correctly to pass.
Questions will include topics such as the Bill of Rights Act, human rights, certain criminal offenses, voting rights, democratic principles, the structure of government, and travel to and from New Zealand.
"People seeking citizenship should understand New Zealanders believe in certain rights, like freedom of speech, or that no one person or group is above the law," Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said in a statement. "This test ensures people have sufficient knowledge of their responsibilities and privileges before receiving citizenship by grant."
Currently, applicants only need to sign a declaration that they understand the responsibilities and privileges of being a citizen.
Further details on the test are being worked on by the Department of Internal Affairs, van Velden said, adding the test would become a requirement in the second half of 2027.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
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British Malcolm
Talk about closing the gate after the horse has already bolted.