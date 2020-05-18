Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

New Zealand to roll out 'digital diary' app to help people track movements

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand will launch a contact-tracing app on Wednesday to help people track their movements as the country eases one of the world's most rigid lockdowns designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the app can be best described as a "digital diary" helping people to record their personal movements, adding the data would not be shared to anyone else besides the user.

"It's just in case in the future if you find yourself with COVID-19, you've got an easy reference to tell where you've been over a period of time," Ardern said during a media briefing in Wellington. "It's for you, it's on your device, and it's your data and your information."

New Zealand slightly eased curbs in late April and moved to "level 2" in its scale of alert last week, allowing cafes, shops, restaurants and other public spaces including playgrounds to reopen under strict social distancing rules.

Schools across the country also reopened on Monday after nearly a two-month nationwide lockdown.

With restrictions loosened, people have been flocking to popular hotspots and on Saturday the prime minister and her partner were turned away from a cafe in the nation's capital Wellington because it was too full under the physical distancing guidelines.

Twenty one people have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak was first reported on February 28 in the Pacific nation, but like neighboring Australia it has largely avoided high casualties.

The country, home to more than 5 million people, reported no new cases on Monday with the number of new daily cases falling steadily over the last few weeks since reaching a peak in early April.

New Zealand registered only 19 new coronavirus cases this month out of nearly 1,500 so far and no cases were reported on seven separate days.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the week #81: Japanese People Are Beyond Bored Staying Home

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Manga that Deserve an Anime Adaptation

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Should I Stay Or Should I Go?”

Savvy Tokyo

Shizuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 19, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Nutrition Labels

Savvy Tokyo