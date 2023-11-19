Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The newly crowned Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua, waves after winning the 72th edition of the pageant Photo: AFP
world

Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios wins crown at Miss Universe 2023

SAN SALVADOR

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 on Saturday at the 72nd edition of the pageant, held this year in El Salvador.

Palacios, 23, received the crown and sash from her predecessor, R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States.

This is the first time a contestant from Nicaragua has won the contest, with Thailand's Anntonia Porsild and Australia's Moraya Wilson rounding out the top three.

Palacios, who said she considers humility and gratitude for little things as her main qualities, won among 84 contestants who participated during a week of competitions that included posing in swimsuits, evening gowns and traditional dresses.

In her final answer to the jury, Palacios emphasized the importance of equal pay regardless of gender so that women can "work in any area."

"There is no limit for women," she said.

Each participant paraded on a stage set up in the newly renovated Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, in the capital San Salvador.

The organizers of the gala, which was attended by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, also announced that the next edition will be held in Mexico.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

