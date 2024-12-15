 Japan Today
Niger says 39 civilians killed in militant attacks

NIAMEY

Suspected jihadists killed 39 civilians, including women and children, in two separate attacks in western Niger's conflict-torn borderlands in recent days, the defense ministry said on Sunday.

The attackers struck the communities of Kokorou and Libiri, it said, without giving further details on the date of the bloodshed.

Niger and its neighbors in West Africa's Sahel region, Mali and Burkina Faso, are on the frontlines of the battle to contain an insurgent threat that has steadily grown since 2012, when al-Qaida-linked fighters first seized parts of Mali.

