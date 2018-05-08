Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Nigeria's military says it helped rescue over 1,000 Boko Haram victims

0 Comments
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria

Nigeria's military said on Monday it had helped to rescue more than 1,000 people held by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in the northeast of the country.

It said the hostages consisted mainly of women and children, as well as some young men who had forced to fight for the group. Reuters was unable to independently verify the details contained in the military statement.

The military, in an emailed statement, said troops rescued hostages from Malamkari, Amchaka, Walasa and Gora villages of Bama Local Government Area in the northeastern state of Borno.

It said the operation was conducted in conjunction with troops from neighbouring countries who make up the Multinational Joint Task Force.

The government has been saying since December 2015 that the militants had been defeated. But the group, which has kidnapped thousands since it began an insurgency in 2009 aimed at creating an Islamic state in the northeast, has carried out high-profile attacks in the last few months.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who took office in May 2015 vowing to end Boko Haram's insurgency, has made it a priority to improve security in Africa's most populous country but insurgents have continued to carry out suicide bombings, gun raids and kidnappings.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Museums

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From ‘Bari-kyari’ To ‘Himono-Onna’: Japan’s Habit Of Labeling Women

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Kongo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Kasuga Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Genko-an Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog