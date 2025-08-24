 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Nigeria air force kills at least 35 Islamic fighters near Cameroon border

0 Comments
ABUJA

Nigeria's air force said it killed at least 35 Islamic fighters in air strikes near the Cameroon border on Saturday, following intelligence that the group was planning an attack on ground troops.

The strikes targeted four assembly points, air force spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame said in a statement, adding that communication was later restored with troops who confirmed the area had been secured.

The operation is part of an intensified campaign in the northeast, where the military last week said it had killed 592 armed militia members in eight months, surpassing operational gains made in 2024.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Belles Montagnes et Mer Train

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Are Parks Too Sexy? Why Parks Are Removing Nude Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Cleaning Products & Natural Alternatives For Every Room

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Brittany Arthur, The CEO Of Design Thinking Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Switch from Dispatch to Direct Hire in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog