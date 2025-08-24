Nigeria air force kills at least 35 Islamic fighters near Cameroon border

Nigeria's air force said it killed at least 35 Islamic fighters in air strikes near the Cameroon border on Saturday, following intelligence that the group was planning an attack on ground troops.

The strikes targeted four assembly points, air force spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame said in a statement, adding that communication was later restored with troops who confirmed the area had been secured.

The operation is part of an intensified campaign in the northeast, where the military last week said it had killed 592 armed militia members in eight months, surpassing operational gains made in 2024.

