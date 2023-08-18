Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Nigeria says 36 soldiers killed in an ambush by an armed group and a related helicopter crash

0 Comments
By CHINEDU ASADU
ABUJA, Nigeria

At least 36 Nigerian soldiers were killed in the country’s northcentral region this week during an ambush by armed gangs and in the crash of a helicopter sent to the scene, the nation's military said Thursday.

Residents told the Associated Press that the helicopter was shot down by the armed gangs in Niger state’s Wushishi district following clashes earlier in the week, echoing warnings from analysts about the growing might of the gunmen in the country's hard-hit northern region.

Soldiers were conducting an “offensive operation” in Niger state on Monday when they were ambushed by the armed gangs, defense spokesman Maj. Gen. Edward Buba told reporters.

“The ambush and the firefight resulted in the death of three officers, 22 soldiers," he said, adding that seven soldiers were wounded.

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter was then sent to evacuate the casualties but it crashed in another part of the state, resulting in the death of 14 additional military personnel including the pilots and crew members, Buba said.

He said the reason for the crash is being investigated.

Thousands of Nigerians have been killed in the last year by the armed gangs which mostly comprise former herdsmen who have taken up arms after clashing with farming communities for several decades over limited access to land and water.

The defense spokesman said several other operations had left dozens of gang members either killed or in custody, and said that the security forces remain committed to restoring peace in violent hotspots.

The attack adds to other challenges confronting Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who is leading efforts by the West Africa regional bloc of ECOWAS — which he chairs — to restore democracy in Niger after the recent coup.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 14 – 20

Savvy Tokyo

Kehi Jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Yomiuriland

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Ghost Movies To Give You Chills This Obon

GaijinPot Blog

Reconstructed Majesty: A Tour of Ancient Japan in Nara

GaijinPot Blog

Foraging in Japan: Where to Look and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Learn How to Leverage Japan’s Approach to AI Technology in 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Vegetables to Grow on Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Form and Function

Savvy Tokyo

Yame-cha

GaijinPot Travel

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens and Ropeway

GaijinPot Travel