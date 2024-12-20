 Japan Today
This aerial photograph shows a general view of the city of Ibadan in southwestern Nigeria, where the incident occurred Image: AFP/File
world

Nigeria school fair stampede kills 35 children

LAGOS

A stampede at a school funfair in the southwestern Nigerian city of Ibadan has killed 35 children and seriously injured six others, police said on Thursday.

The injured children were receiving medical attention following the incident, which took place on Wednesday in Nigeria's third-largest city, Oyo State Police Command said.

"Eight persons have since been arrested for their various involvements", police spokesperson Adewale Osifeso said in a statement.

Among those detained was the main sponsor of the event at the Basorun Islamic High School, which was organized by the Wings Foundation and Agidigbo FM radio.

The Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department has opened a probe, Osifeso added.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in a statement "expressed profound sadness over the tragic incident".

He offered his "heartfelt condolences" to locals, state authorities and the "grieving families who have lost their beloved children".

He urged the "Oyo State government to take every necessary measure to prevent such a tragedy from reoccurring", the statement by the presidency added.

"Among the essential actions are a comprehensive review of all public events' safety measures, strict enforcement of safety regulations, and regular safety audits of event venues," Tinubu added.

Nigeria has seen several deadly stampedes in recent months.

In March, two students died and 23 were hurt after being crushed as thousands gathered for free bags of rice handed out by local authorities at Nasarawa State University, in central Nigeria.

Later that month, another stampede killed four women who had been waiting outside the office of a wealthy businessman in the northern city of Bauchi to collect 5,000 naira ($3.40) cash gifts to help pay for food during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Witnesses said members of the crowd pushed to get hold of the money, causing a stampede, as Nigeria grappled with its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde had shared his condolences for the Ibadan victims on X on Wednesday.

"Our hearts remain with the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace," Makinde said.

"We sympathize with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths," he added.

