Nigerian army rescues 31 hostages after church attack

Nigeria's army said on Sunday that ‌it had rescued 31 civilians who were taken hostage during an ‌attack on a church ⁠in northwest Kaduna ⁠state, ⁠while five people were ‌found dead at the scene.

The army ⁠said ⁠the attack had taken place during an Easter church service in Ariko village in ⁠the Kachia ⁠local government Area. Troops were ‌in pursuit of the attackers, it added.

The chairman of the Christian Association ‌of Nigeria for Kaduna state, Caleb Maaji, said that two churches were attacked in Ariko village on Sunday. He said that seven people ​were killed and an unknown number taken ‌hostage.

"Findings are still ongoing," Maaji told Reuters.

Northwest Nigeria has struggled for years with ‌violence, including mass kidnappings ⁠for ransom ⁠and village raids, ​with armed groups operating ⁠from ‌vast forest hideouts across ​the region.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.