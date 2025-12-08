 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Nigerian government secures release of 100 kidnapped schoolchildren

0 Comments
ABUJA

Nigeria's government has secured the release of 100 schoolchildren who were abducted last month in Niger state in one of the country's worst mass kidnappings to date, local broadcaster Channels Television reported on Sunday.

The Christian Association of Nigeria has said 303 children and 12 school staff were kidnapped on Nov. 21 by gunmen at St Mary's Catholic boarding school in Papiri, a hamlet in Niger state.

Fifty pupils managed to escape in the following hours, but since then there had been no update on the whereabouts or conditions of the other children, some as young as six, and the missing school staff.

Channels Television did not immediately provide details about the release.

The school attack put a spotlight on the persistent insecurity in Nigeria more than 10 years after the Chibok abductions, at a time when the country is under scrutiny from U.S. President Donald Trump over its alleged ill-treatment of Christians.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Inside the World Cosplay Summit: Which Country is Your Favorite?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Japanese Culture Experiences You Can Do in English in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kounotori Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Eigenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

A Guide to Gojyoin: Japanese Castle Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Part-Time Job in Japan As A Parent

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Experiencing Magic at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog