Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu looks on after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu looks on after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo Photo: Reuters/TEMILADE ADELAJA
world

Nigerian president recalls ambassadors worldwide

0 Comments
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a recall of Nigeria's ambassadors the world over with immediate effect, his spokesman said on Saturday.

"The president is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike," presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said.

Nigeria's United Nations permanent representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from the "total recall" due to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later in the month, Tinubu's office said in a statement.

Nigeria has 109 diplomatic missions worldwide, comprising 76 embassies, 22 high commissions and 11 consulates.

Tinubu, who has embarked on the country's boldest reforms in decades, is scheduled to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the general assembly and also meet leaders from Brazil, India, South Korea and Germany during the G20 meeting later in the month.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hayama Shiosai Park and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Fumon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tenjin Underground Mall (Tenjin City)

GaijinPot Travel

Pet-Friendly Apartments: Honesty is the Best Policy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: September Karaoke Party

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Ohashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Recipe: Sumashi-jiru

Savvy Tokyo

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Flying Solo: Five Japanese Group Activities You Can Enjoy On Your Own

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “He’s Taken”

Savvy Tokyo

Crazy About Kakigori: Japan’s Favorite Summer Treat

GaijinPot Blog