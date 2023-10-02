Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Families look for missing after deadly nightclub fire kills in Murcia
View of damage to the building's exterior after a deadly nightclub fire in Murcia, Spain October 1, 2023 in this still image from handout video. Forta/Handout via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/FORTA
world

Nightclub fire kills at least 13 in Spain

0 Comments
MADRID

At least 13 people have been killed in a fire in a nightclub in Murcia in southeast Spain, emergency services said on Sunday, adding that rescuers were still searching for people unaccounted for after the blaze.

Outside the club, young people hugged, looking shocked as they waited for information after the fire that broke out in the early hours in Atalayas, on the outskirts of the city.

"I think we left 30 seconds to 1 minute before the alarms went off and all the lights went out (and) the screams saying there was a fire," one survivor, who was not identified, said.

"Five family members and two friends are missing."

Spanish media reported that several of the dead were from one group that was celebrating a birthday.

Diego Seral, of Spain's National Police, told reporters the dead were found in the Fonda Milagros nightclub, one of three adjoining clubs, which had sustained the majority of fire damage, including the collapse of its roof, he added.

The collapse was making it difficult to locate victims, and it was difficult to pinpoint yet where exactly the fire started, he said.

Police investigators have not yet been able to access the site due to the high temperatures and danger of collapse.

The identification of the bodies would take time, Seral said. The emergency services gave the death toll, which has risen steadily throughout the day, as 13. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Earlier, Murcia's Mayor Jose Ballesta told reporters seven bodies had been found in the same area of the first floor, where the fire broke out.

A spokesperson for the Teatre nightclub, Maria Dolores Albellan, told reporters the fire originated in the neighbouring club, Fonda Milagros, before spreading to the two adjoining clubs.

Ballesta declared three days of mourning for those who had died. Flags were lowered to half mast outside Murcia's City Hall.

Footage released by Murcia's fire service showed firefighters working to control flames inside the nightclub. The fire had destroyed part of the roof, the footage showed.

"We are devastated," Ballesta said on Spanish TV channel 24h, adding rescuers were still searching for several people reported missing.

Ballesta told 24h the fire started at around 6 a.m and had now been brought under control.

Four people have been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

© (cThomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Restoring Antique Japanese Plates with Gold – Kintsugi

GaijinPot Blog

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Married Men”

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Oita Marine Palace (Umitamago) Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nara Deer Antler Cutting Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Visit The Sites of Japan’s Historic Battles

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo