Election 2024 Haley
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley meets with supporters after a campaign rally on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
world

Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection after growing threats on campaign, report says

WASHINGTON

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has requested Secret Service protection after receiving a growing number of threats during her 2024 presidential campaign, according to a report published Monday.

Haley told The Wall Street Journal while campaigning in South Carolina that she had made the request.

“We’ve had multiple issues,” she said. “It’s not going to stop me from doing what I need to do.”

Neither Haley's campaign nor the Secret Service responded to requests for comment.

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump receive Secret Service protection. The Secret Service protects the president and vice president as well as their families along with some senior government officials. It is also authorized to provide protection to major party presidential candidates, an authority granted after the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.

Haley is the last major challenger to Trump in the Republican primary race. She is focusing on South Carolina's Feb. 24 primary as an opportunity to demonstrate momentum against Trump, though she is also traveling the country to attend fundraisers and is scheduled to appear at a rally in California on Wednesday.

