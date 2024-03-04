Haley wins DC Republican primary and gets her first 2024 victory

Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign.
Her victory Sunday at least temporarily halts Donald Trump’s sweep of the GOP voting contests, although the former president is likely to pick up several hundred more delegates in this week’s Super Tuesday races.
Despite her early losses, Haley has said she would remain in the race at least through those contests, although she has declined to name any primary she felt confident she would win. Following last week’s loss in her home state of South Carolina, Haley remained adamant that voters in the places that followed deserved an alternative to Trump despite his dominance thus far in the campaign.
The Associated Press declared Haley the winner Sunday night after D.C. Republican Party officials released the results. She won all 19 delegates at stake.
Washington is one of the most heavily Democratic jurisdictions in the nation, with only about 23,000 registered Republicans in the city. Democrat Joe Biden won the district in the 2020 general election with 92% of the vote.
Trump issued a statement shortly after Haley’s victory sarcastically congratulating her on being named “Queen of the Swamp by the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo.”
Haley held a rally in the nation’s capital on Friday before heading back to North Carolina and a series of states holding Super Tuesday primaries. She joked with more than 100 supporters inside a hotel ballroom, “Who says there’s no Republicans in D.C., come on.”
“We’re trying to make sure that we touch every hand that we can and speak to every person,” Haley said.
As she gave her standard campaign speech, criticizing Trump for running up federal deficit, one rallygoer bellowed, “He cannot win a general election. It’s madness.” That prompted agreement from Haley, who argues that she can deny Biden a second term but Trump can't.
While campaigning as an avowed conservative, Haley has tended to perform better among more moderate and independent-leaning voters.
Four in 10 Haley supporters in South Carolina’s GOP primary were self-described moderates, compared with 15% for Trump, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 2,400 voters taking part in the Republican primary in South Carolina, conducted for AP by NORC at the University of Chicago. On the other hand, 8 in 10 Trump supporters identified as conservatives, compared to about half of Haley’s backers.
Trump won an uncontested D.C. primary during his 2020 reelection bid but placed a distant third four years earlier behind Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Rubio's win was one of only three in his unsuccessful 2016 bid. Other more centrist Republicans, including Mitt Romney and John McCain, won the city's primaries in 2012 and 2008 on their way to winning the GOP nomination.
sunfunbun
DC knows. They're the one's who saw the MAGA insurrection happen on their turf.
bass4funk
There was no insurrection and if DC likes to live with high crime, illegals and corruption, that’s on them.
HopeSpringsEternal
DC also remembers violent BLM protests! Nikki naturally does well with democratic stronghold DC relative to Trump.
Nikki did get crushed this weekend in Idaho, Missouri and Michigan. Super Tue will be very bad for her. Her appeal, crossover voters from democratic party voting anti Trump. They will not support her in the general.
HopeSpringsEternal
CBS news poll today, 46% remember Trump's term as Good/Excellent. Biden current term, 33% Good/Excellent.
Voters like peace, prosperity and stability vs. opposite, Nikki has no Presidential track record, unlike Trump and Biden, so most deem her too risky/unknown for the job.
bass4funk
DC is 99% democrat and Haley only got 63%? Not an overwhelming victory.
Bob Fosse
There was no stolen election. If maga want to live in a topsy turvy fantasy world where losing means winning, that’s on them.
Blacklabel
exactly!
bass4funk
And Anderson Cooper is President of the U.S.
74 million plus and growing feel the. Punter is topsy turvy.
Blacklabel
and especially among Democrats.
HopeSpringsEternal
Nikki thankfully ruled out 3rd party and No Labels, so she's keeping her 2028 options alive, while burning up plenty of democratic globalist donor cash in the process.
Nikki will pull the plug tomorrow/Tue, #2 in delegates, she'll put her campaign on 'pause', wait and see stuff, likely she steps up as real Trump Surrogate, seems the d's bought her head fake, she's two timed them!
HopeSpringsEternal
Nikki must have been asking herself all this time...."why have all these heavy hitting democratic donors been giving me all this $cash, what their candidate Biden?"
Answer? Democratic desperation, as $playing in the other party's nomination process rarely goes well.
CBS news poll today, 46% remember Trump's term as Good/Excellent. Biden current term, 33% Good/Excellent.
Hard for elderly Biden to recover from such polling, people miss Trump's results more and more, Nikki gets it.
Bob Fosse
No, Joe Biden is your President. He won the last election by a large margin.
Still believing the election was stolen despite zero evidence is a sad state to be in.
lincolnman
Those folks in DC - voting for "Nancy" even when she was responsible for security at the Capitol...
Anyway, any win for Haley is bad news for Dems as she is the only Repub that could even mount a challenge to Biden.
The current Repub frontrunner keeps saying he's running against "Obama", keeps slurring his words, and recently called his wife "Mercedes".
And his only policy position is that he'll rescind that "Deep State" law requiring you to show an ID to buy bread.
Blacklabel
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fact-check-trump-supposedly-called-185720530.html
and here is what actually happened….lol
AlternativeOpinion
come on HopeSpringsEternal please prove me wrong, I feel like i'm going crazy but you are a bot no?
lincolnman
Indeed....he had a senile brain freeze and spaced Melania's name....not the first time, remember when he was showed a picture of E. Jean Carroll on the stand and said it was "Marla"...then there was "Nancy" instead of Nikki...and now "Obama" instead of Biden...
Tomorrow he is going to tell us how much he respects his son, Hunter Jr...
FizzBit
One victory for the warmongering crime swamp yeah!
AlternativeOpinion
there should be forced retirement of all politicians and public officials over a certain age.
bass4funk
Is he really?
ROFL!
Yup! And that will never change especially with all the things we know now, so the left can sing to the clouds all day long that there was no fraud, I believe differently and that’s that.
Bob Fosse
I can understand why the election deniers have to keep living out the charade. It would be embarrassing for them to admit they were wrong all along and got played.
Everyone around them can see it; friends, family neighbors and coworkers. We all know that one person, but just smile awkwardly and try to avoid them in conversation.
HopeSpringsEternal
Nikki sees the writing on wall for 2024, people want stability, especially secure borders, low inflation, low interest rates and no crazy risk of WW III over Ukraine territorial matters stemming from their 10year Civil War.
Makes sense, times are too dangerous for someone who needs 1600 learning curve. She'll be great Trump Election Surrogate, probably gets Cabinet Post, effective at reaching out to women and democrats etc.
Below polling means, Biden's not likely on Nov Ticket, cannot recover from chaos of High Prices, illegals, inflation, raging wars, High Interest Rates, Crime, etc.
CBS news poll today, 46% remember Trump's term as Good/Excellent. Biden current term, 33% Good/Excellent.
AlternativeOpinion
rofl exactly what I was thinking!
wallace
The conservative's neurosis can't let go of their belief in the stolen election. Such a shame. They should seek help.
AlternativeOpinion
Come on HopeSpringsEternal engage in a little banter. Help put my mind at ease that you are not what i think you are.
HopeSpringsEternal
Real problem for Biden, lack of engagement, people don't believe he's fit, even democrats if one believes polling. Nikki in normal year would have had real shot, but in crazy dangerous times Trump's track-record = key.
AlternativeOpinion
omg
AlternativeOpinion
ban it!