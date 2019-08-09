Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

19 bodies, some dismembered, found in southwestern Mexico

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Mexican authorities said Thursday that they found 19 bodies, some dismembered, in the southwestern state of Michoacan, as the federal government seeks to combat rising violence with a new militarized police.

The victims, which included three women, were found at three different locations in the drug-cartel hotbed of Uruapan, state prosecutor Adrian Lopez told reporters Thursday morning. Some of the victims were "broken up," while others had been shot, he added.

Grisly images posted on social media showed at least four half-naked bodies hanging from a bridge. Two bodies lay on the road below as locals went about their daily routines.

Battles between rival criminal groups have made Michoacan one of Mexico's bloodiest states. Out of desperation, some locals have formed so-called "self-defense groups" to fight crime.

Uruapan, one of the state's largest cities, has been a principal battleground in the war against and between drug cartels, which has left tens of thousands dead since it began in 2006.

In an attempt to contain the violence, the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched the national guard, new militarized police force called the National Guard. 80,000 troops have been deployed so far, though they have also been tasked with managing migration.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 32, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Where To Eat In Tokyo

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele: A True Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Body Confidence and Body Positivity in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Starbucks Get Fruity With New Line of Peach-Flavored Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi