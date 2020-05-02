Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

N Korea's Kim makes first appearance in nearly three weeks: KCNA

0 Comments
By ED JONES
SEOUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance since speculation about his health began last month, cutting the ribbon at the opening of a fertilizer factory, KCNA reported Saturday.

Kim "attended the ceremony" on Friday and "all the participants broke into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!'" when he appeared, the Korean Central News Agency said.

He also inspected the facility and was "briefed about the production processes," the report said.

Kim "said with deep emotion" that his grandfather Kim Il Sung and father Kim Jong Il "would be greatly pleased if they heard the news that the modern phosphatic fertilizer factory has been built," KCNA added.

Kim has not made a public appearance since presiding over a Workers' Party politburo meeting on April 11, and the following day state media reported on him inspecting fighter jets at an air defense unit.

Conjecture over his health had grown since his conspicuous no-show at April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il Sung, the North's founder -- the most important day in the country's political calendar.

A top security advisor to South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said less than a week ago that Kim was "alive and well," downplaying rumors that he was ill or incapacitated.

The advisor, Moon Chung-in, told CNN that Kim had been staying in Wonsan -- a resort town in the east of North Korea -- since April 13, adding: "No suspicious movements have so far been detected."

Daily NK, an online media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, has reported Kim was undergoing treatment after a cardiovascular procedure last month.

Citing an unidentified source inside the country, it said Kim, who is in his mid-30s, had needed urgent treatment due to heavy smoking, obesity and fatigue.

Soon afterwards, CNN reported that Washington was "monitoring intelligence" that Kim was in "grave danger" after undergoing surgery, quoting what it said was an anonymous U.S. official.

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to confirm that Kim was alive earlier this week.

Trump refused to comment Friday on Kim's reported re-emergence.

Previous absences from the public eye on Kim's part have prompted speculation about his health.

The North is extremely secretive, and doubly so about its leadership.

Kim's father and predecessor Kim Jong Il had been dead for two days before anyone outside the innermost circles of North Korean leadership was any the wiser.

In 2014, Kim Jong Un dropped out of sight for nearly six weeks before reappearing with a cane.

Days later, the South's spy agency said he had undergone surgery to remove a cyst from his ankle.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

K-Beauty VS J-Beauty: What Are The Real Differences?

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2020 Moves Online with Pride from Home Hashtag and Live Streams

GaijinPot Blog

Aomori

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Careers

Proper Etiquette For Quitting Your Job In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 17, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog