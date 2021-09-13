N Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missile: KCNA

North Korea has test-fired what it called a new type of "long-range cruise missile" over the weekend, the country's state Korean Central News Agency reported early Monday, amid a long standoff with the United States over denuclearization.
The test launches, which took place on both Saturday and Sunday, were observed by high-level officials, KCNA said, adding that the tests had been carried out "successfully".
The missiles traveled for 7,580 seconds along "oval and pattern-8 flight orbits" above North Korea and its territorial waters, and hit targets 1,500 kilometers away, KCNA said.
The report called the missile a "strategic weapon of great significance", adding that "in all, the efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operation was confirmed to be excellent".
It also said the development of the missile system held "strategic significance", giving North Korea "another effective deterrence means" for protecting the state and aiding in "strongly containing the military maneuvers of the hostile forces".
The Pentagon did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the reported test launches.
Pyongyang is under a range of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, which it continues to pursue.
Nuclear talks with the United States have been stalled since the collapse of a 2019 summit in Hanoi between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-president Donald Trump over sanctions relief -- and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.
Biden's North Korea envoy Sung Kim has repeatedly expressed his willingness to meet his Pyongyang counterparts "anywhere, at any time".
But the impoverished North has never shown any indication it would be willing to surrender its nuclear arsenal, and has rebuffed South Korean efforts to revive dialogue.
Last month, the UN atomic agency (IAEA) said Pyongyang appeared to have started its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor at Yongbyon, calling it a "deeply troubling" development, and Kim's sister and key adviser Kim Yo Jong demanded the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the peninsula.
Last week, South Korea tested a homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile -- a technology the North has long sought to develop.
The North showed off four such devices at a military parade overseen by Kim in January, with KCNA calling them "the world's most powerful weapon".
But while North Korea has released pictures of underwater launches, most recently in 2019, analysts believe that was from a fixed platform or submersible barge, rather than a submarine.© 2021 AFP
Albert DeFilippo
Oops, Guess I spoke too soon in a previous comment in another article.
P. Smith
Despite these launches being unverified by any entity other than the KCNA, we’ll still have people pointing to this as if it actually occurred.
Skeptical
Timing is everything.
The reported test of a new long-range cruise missile comes a day before chief nuclear negotiators from the U.S., South Korea and Japan are to meet in Tokyo to explore ways to break the standoff with North Korea. China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, is also scheduled to visit Seoul on Tuesday for talks with his counterpart, Chung Eui-yong.
Ken
The arsenal race continues.Now South Korea and Japan should make the mother of all that can travel a million miles all the way to heaven and hell as a show off to N.Korea because negotiations never work in some parts of the world.
serendipitous1
7,580 seconds? That's just over 2 hours. Slower than a commercial airliner! Or do they mean km?
Peter Neil
No, they mean it flew in an oval and figure eight patterns and not straight like an airliner . . .
The Avenger
Trump gave North Korea a pass because of his bromance with Kin Jong Un.
Sven Asai
Try also some dot patterns next time. lol
mmwkdw
FatBoy Slim knows how to get it up more than Jeff Bezos.
Though that said, it's a pity that he doesn't focus more upon the living qualities of his people than that of playing catch up in an already outdated arms race.
Yubaru
Like that matters now!
Wolfpack
Trump asked him to give up pursuit of nuclear weapons. In turn he gave Kim a handshake- that’s it. Trump got nothing in return. Negotiations with tyrant and despots like Kim and the Iranians is a fools errand. At least Trump didn’t give North Korea billions of dollars in cash.
P. Smith
WolfpackToday 11:25 am JST
What did Kim get from Trump?
Propaganda for internal use, which helps prop up the skin dynasty.
Canceled war games in South Korea.
Billions of dollars that Treasury wanted to sanction.
blue
.Chinese maritime activities close to the Senkakus: check
.North-Korean missile activities: check
Next on the list:
.some Russian minister / politician / member of parliament stomping around on the Northern Territorities
(although I think that already happened somewhere last month)
.Southern Korea's Moon picking up a fight with Japan for whatever reason
Vote LDP as the only alternative to counter all the above threats (sigh)
Wolfpack
Agreed on the propaganda used to raise Kim’s profile within the Hermit Kingdom. I think it was a terrible mistake for Obama to even suggest that he would meet with dictators. Trump actually doing so was wrong- bigly. Given that the Kim’s could literally starve their people and not have to worry about rebellion it did not make much difference within NK - it just damaged the US. Giving Kim billions would have been far, far worse.
As for the cancelled war games - minor stuff. This was transitory and the games resumed. I have personally taken part in these - missing a few is no big deal. And finally the Treasury Department doesn’t “want” anything when it comes to foreign policy. That is not its’ job.
Albert DeFilippo
Trump showed strength which is why Kim Jong was a good boy the last four years..... up to January 21st 2021
u_s__reamer
Trump asked him to give up pursuit of nuclear weapons. In turn he gave Kim a handshake- that’s it. Trump got nothing in return.
Maybe Trump could again "serve his country" by having someone write a letter for him and sending it from America with love to his "Dear Leader" buddy? But that probably wouldn't work either 'cos I heard Kim doesn't like losers.
P. Smith
WolfpackToday 12:21 pm JST
This doesn’t change the fact that Trump gave these suspensions to Kim in exchange for nothing.
This doesn’t change the fact that Trump blocked additional sanctions against NoKo, which means he effectively gave Kim billions.
WilliB
Back to the old game of playing crazy and looking dangerous to extract concession.
With the current inept regime in Washington, it will work.
Yep, American is back to the old swamp days.
P. Smith
WilliBToday 01:31 pm JST
Concession such as suspending military drills in South Korea and blocking implementation of additional sanctions? Seems like those concessions were already coughed up in return for nothing.
Danielsan
North Korea has the potential to become a powerful ally in the effort to contain Communist China.
The democratic countries of the free world must never relent in their respective endeavors to pry the North Koreans away from the cruel despotism of Red China, and welcome the Kim Dynasty into the fraternity of freedom and prosperity.
zichi
Without this little event, no one would pay interest in the disease-ridden country. Trying to stay relevant.
smithinjapan
"Pyongyang is under a range of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, which it continues to pursue."
Which actually grew and were 100% supported under Donald Trump and his self-professed love letters to Kim. It now has nuclear legitimacy thanks to him, too.
stormcrow
Kim’s jowls are less pronounced than before.
englisc aspyrgend
stormcrow, does that mean the food shortage in NK is so bad that it’s even affected fat boy? Wow, things must be desperate in the workers paradise.
zichi, good description.
Unfortunately the world can do little to stop this family of maniacs and their sycophants as long as the CCP supports them.
GdTokyo
Congratulations to the Kim “dynasty” on mastering a 50 year old technology. Next up: remote controls.
GdTokyo
Whatever you are smoking, how’d you get it into the country and can we have some?
Wolfpack
It was a gesture of good will that cost nothing.
The Treasury Department doesn’t make foreign policy and it doesn’t “cost” anything- Treasury did not send cargo planes full of cash to NoKo.
Wolfpack
Too many folks are finding it difficult to move on from the last guy. But I sympathize- I still can’t get over the “pallets of cash” that Obama-Biden gave to the the terrorists in Tehran. We can overcome if we work on it though.
Strangerland
Weird to see a neocon defending an action that weakened America's position with NK, and gave them a bunch of propaganda.
Although I guess when you balance this out with the awesome photo-op, and the love letters between Trump and Kim, you start to see why.
Desert Tortoise
The missile in the images I have seen on defense news sites looks exactly like a Block IV Tomahawk and not like a Chinese DH-10, YJ-100 or DH-20 cruise missile. I also sort of laughed when I read on a defense news site the Norks claiming they developed their cruise missile in two years. I sincerely doubt that.
Desert Tortoise
The external configuration says little about the contents. A new Tomahawk looks sorta like a first generation Tomahawk but they are completely different missiles inside and out. Having said that I have my doubts about the level of sophistication of the guidance on one of these. Can North Korea do TERCOM? To do that you need big satellites with side looking radars mapping the world to generate the required terrain maps. No one is even sure the Chinese can do that yet. Do they have a data link? You need a satellite or special aircraft to do that and the Norks don't have either. If all it can do is fly to a GPS or BeiDou waypoint it won't be able to stay low to the ground and navigate around terrain features like a Tomahawk. It will be vulnerable to air defense systems. I still remember a video from the first Gulf War of some CNN reporters on a hotel balcony in Baghdad filming a long line of Tomahawks coming up a street in front of the hotel and each missile executing a nice right turn over the center of the intersection on their way to their targets. Much of the value of subsonic cruise missiles is the ability to fly really low, like 2-3 meters above the ocean or land which makes them very hard for air defenses to find and engage. These missiles were flying below the roofs of the buildings on that street. Below the balcony with the reporters. A high flying subsonic missile has less military value.
Zaphod
Wolfpack
You are very wrong - bigly. The people you have to talk to to are precisely your enemies, not the crowd you hobnob with anyway. Trumps pacing with Kim was brilliant, and we stil enjoy the stop of nuclear testing, which none of the establishment neocon/neolib politicnas ever managed to achieve.
Now we are back to pompous, pointless posturing as before.
Desert Tortoise
Which is why Ronald Reagan engaged the leaders of the old USSR and why the current President had a second phone call to Xi Jinping. Doesn't mean you like the sob but sometimes one has to hold their nose and talk to people they don't like because that someone has a big military and from time to time makes noises about being "ready for war".
Desert Tortoise
The US has made it clear they will engage but they don't want to waste time on a useless meeting between the two nations leaders that accomplishes nothing concrete. That does neither nation any good. You and I have no idea what might be going on among lower level diplomats from both sides. There could be a diplomatic back and fourth for several years that goes unannounced.
Desert Tortoise
The Norks get a lot of under the table help from China, Russia and Ukraine. China says it is adhering to UN sanctions but nobody believes it. If you read new sites dedicated to North Korean matters you discover at least before Covid shut borders a lot of products labeled "Made in China" were actually made in DPRK. And because watch movements are not under UN sanction DPRK has become a major source of movements for all kinds of watches including Swatch.