 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kim Jong Un's daughter Ju Ae has long been seen as the next in line to rule the secretive, nuclear-armed state Image: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP
world

N Korea releases image of leader's teenage daughter firing rifle

0 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea released a rare image on Saturday of leader Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter firing a rifle at a shooting range, adding to speculation that she is being groomed as his successor.

Kim's daughter Ju Ae has long been seen as the next in line to rule the secretive, nuclear-armed state, and took part in a string of recent high-profile outings, including this week's military parade marking the closing stages of North Korea's key party congress.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released a photo of Ju Ae shooting a rifle at an outdoor shooting range, peering through a rifle scope with her finger on the trigger, smoke rising from the barrel.

She was wearing what appeared to be a leather jacket, a garment often worn by both her and her father at major political events, symbolising authority and legitimacy.

KCNA reported on Saturday that Kim presented new sniper rifles to senior party and military officials, describing the move as a gesture of appreciation and "absolute trust," without mentioning Ju Ae.

He then visited a shooting range with the officials, where he fired the rifle and took a group photo, it added.

South Korea's spy agency said this month that Pyongyang appears to have started the process of designating Ju Ae as leader Kim's successor.

By underscoring Ju Ae's ability to handle and fire a weapon, the photos "suggest she is indeed receiving training as a successor", Yang Moo-jin, former president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.

KCNA also said Saturday that Kim Jong Un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong will head the party's general affairs department -- a role analysts describe as akin to a party secretary-general.

The Kim family has ruled North Korea with an iron grip for decades, and a cult of personality surrounding their "Paektu bloodline" dominates daily life in the isolated country.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Key Family Policy Changes in Japan in 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Ryuhyo Monogatari Train

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Visa Fees Are Rising in 2026: A Guide for Foreign Workers and Employers

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

New Life Season in Japan: New Mattress, New Me

Savvy Tokyo

Tsugaru Railway Stove Train 

GaijinPot Travel

Ibaraki Will Offer ¥10,000 for Reporting Undocumented Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Akira Kurosawa Film Locations in Japan You Can Visit in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog