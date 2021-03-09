Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

No appetite in New Zealand to review constitutional link to royal family, PM Ardern says

1 Comment
WELLINGTON

New Zealand is unlikely to stop having Queen Elizabeth as its head of state anytime soon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, in comments following Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan.

Ardern was asked by a reporter if the interview, and the picture painted of the royal family, had given her pause around New Zealand's constitutional ties with the royals.

"I’ve said before that, you know, I’ve not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don’t expect that that’s likely to change quickly from New Zealanders," Ardern said.

A former British colony, New Zealand retains Queen Elizabeth as its constitutional monarch and head of state.

In a tell-all television interview, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan accused the royal family of racism and of failing to protect them from negative media coverage, sending shockwaves through the monarchy.

Asked whether Harry and Meghan had ever inquired about living in New Zealand, Ardern said they had not done so officially.

Ardern is said to have developed a personal friendship with Meghan when the couple toured New Zealand in 2018, and Meghan has described the prime minister as an inspiration.

But Ardern said they have only been in touch occasionally in the past.

"Ultimately, the matters that have been canvassed here I see as for Meghan and Harry to respond to directly. These are matters about their personal lives and their personal decisions, and I don’t think it deserves a commentary from anyone else, particularly," she added.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The Common Wealth is hilarious. The face of “royalty” in your passports! Way too funny and Harry Potter-esque.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog