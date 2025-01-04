No date yet for landmark Syrian national dialogue, sources say

By Timour Azhari

Syria's new rulers have not yet decided when to hold a landmark national dialogue conference that is meant to bring together Syrians from across society to chart a new path for the nation after the fall of the Assad dynasty, according to five sources.

Holding the conference has been a key pledge of the rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who took control of Damascus on Dec. 8 in a stunning offensive that prompted then-president Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia, ending more than 50 years of Assad family rule.

Several members of political opposition groups who sought to counter Assad during Syria's 13-year civil war have expressed reservations about what they said was a lack of transparency in how the conference was being prepared.

The sources who spoke to Reuters included two Syrian information ministry officials, another member of Syria's new ruling administration and two diplomats briefed on ongoing efforts to plan the conference.

They said that official invites for the conference had also not yet been sent out, although some people have been contacted by authorities informally.

Some Syrian media organizations had previously reported that the conference would take place on Jan. 4-5 and would aim to bring together around 1,200 delegates from across Syria's religious, ethnic, geographic and political spectrum.

STRETCHED THIN

Since taking control, HTS has consolidated its place in power and installed a caretaker government tasked with managing basic services until March 1.

But the rebel group-turned-rulers have been stretched thin as they try to secure the state and run basic services while also fielding a steady stream of foreign delegations and attempting to organise a political transition.

The national dialogue is meant to convene before March 1 to address issues including the suspension of parliament and the constitution and to kickstart the process of drafting a new constitution, according to officials.

Several members of the opposition groups have told Reuters or publicly stated over the past week that they have not yet received invites.

Ahmed Sharaa, the head of HTS and Syria's de facto ruler, has said there would be an inclusive political process to draft a constitution, which he said could take up to three years, and then hold elections, which he said could take four years.

Bassam Al-Kuwatli, president of the Syrian Liberal Party, a small Syrian opposition group, told Reuters: "The new administration is still a military group that won power and doesn't feel a need yet to share that power."

"Maybe that will change; we don't know."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.