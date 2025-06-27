 Japan Today
U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth and Air Force Chief Caine hold briefing at Pentagon
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine, speak during a press conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday. Image: Reuters/Idrees Ali
world

No known intelligence that Iran moved uranium, U.S. defense chief says

By Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said he was unaware of any intelligence suggesting Iran had moved any of its highly enriched uranium to shield it from U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear program during the weekend.

U.S. military bombers carried out strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities early Sunday local time using more than a dozen 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

The results of the strikes are being closely watched to see how far they may have set back Iran's nuclear program.

"I'm not aware of any intelligence that I've reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be, moved or otherwise," Hegseth told an often fiery news conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who watched the exchange with reporters, echoed his defense secretary, saying it would have taken too long to remove anything.

"The cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts. Nothing was taken out of (the) facility," Trump wrote on his social media platform, without providing evidence.

Several experts have cautioned that Iran likely moved a stockpile of near weapons-grade highly enriched uranium out of the deeply buried Fordow site before the strikes, and could be hiding it in locations unknown to Israel, the U.S. and U.N. nuclear inspectors.

They noted satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showing "unusual activity" at Fordow on Thursday and Friday, with a long line of vehicles waiting outside an entrance to the facility. A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Sunday most of the 60% highly enriched uranium had been moved to an undisclosed location before the attack.

WHEREABOUTS OF URANIUM

The Financial Times, citing European intelligence assessments, reported that Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile remains largely intact since it was not concentrated at Fordow.

Hegseth's comments denying such claims came at the news briefing where he also accused journalists of downplaying the success of the U.S. strikes following a leaked preliminary assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency suggesting they may have only set back Iran by months.

He said the assessment was low confidence, and, citing comments from CIA Director John Ratcliffe, said it had been overtaken by intelligence showing Iran's nuclear program was severely damaged and would take years to rebuild.

Ratcliffe, Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held a classified briefing on the strikes on Thursday for all 100 members of the U.S. Senate.

Tulsi Gabbard, who normally would conduct such briefings as director of national intelligence, was not scheduled to participate. Trump said last week that she was wrong in suggesting there was no evidence Iran was building a nuclear weapon.

The Senate briefing had been scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed. Senators are expected to vote this week on a resolution that would require congressional approval for strikes against Iran, although the measure is not expected to be enacted.

At the Pentagon news conference, Hegseth described the strikes as "historically successful." His comments came after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday Iran would respond to any future U.S. attack by striking American military bases in the Middle East.

Khamenei claimed victory after 12 days of war, and promised Iran would not surrender despite Trump's calls.

MEDIA 'HATRED'

During the news conference, Hegseth criticized the media, without evidence, for having an anti-Trump bias.

"It's in your DNA and in your blood to cheer against Trump because you want him not to be successful so bad," Hegseth said.

"There are so many aspects of what our brave men and women did that ... because of the hatred of this press corps, are undermined," he said.

Trump praised Hegseth's news conference as: "One of the greatest, most professional, and most 'confirming' News Conferences I have ever seen!"

On X, Hegseth thanked Trump for his praise.

During the press conference, Caine, the top U.S. general largely stuck to technical details, outlining the history of the bunker-busting bombs used. Caine showed a video testing the bombs on a bunker like the ones struck on Sunday.

Caine declined to provide his own assessment of the strike and deferred to the intelligence community. He denied being under any pressure to change his assessment to present a more optimistic view of the U.S. strikes.

He also said he would not change his assessment due to politics. Uniformed military officials are supposed to remain apolitical and provide their best military advice.

"I've never been pressured by the president or the secretary to do anything other than tell them exactly what I'm thinking, and that's exactly what I've done," he said.

12 Comments
Never surrender.....never retreat,,,,,,never stop using superlatives to describe yourself

So edifying....so mature....such statecraft.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Everything was obviously moved and now the IAEA monitoring regime is not coming back.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

À fool and his missile parted that day,and in division,a new world took away,a world of hope,where love can prevail and even a missile fail,for love is a weapon,is more powerful than steel,the fool and his missile, Uranium missing without a trace,but the love everlasting a beacon so bright,a testament to truth social, defying the night,That at Fodrow,a choice was made,Iran knowledge not destroyed,but the world betrayed

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"The cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts. Nothing was taken out of (the) facility,"

Makes sense. While I hope they didn't move any, it still wouldn't surprise me if they did. It'll come to light soon enough if they were able to move some. You can bet there are operatives confirming.

*During the news conference, Hegseth criticized the media, without evidence, for having an anti-Trump bias.*

Haha. Well, I think pretty much anyone who has been alive for the last 9 years knows about the bias, so really? CNN devoted thousands of hours of broadcast time to trying to prevent his re-election. So much so, their news branch is on the verge of financial ruin and collapse.

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

No known intelligence at that podium, either.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

The Trump administration is clearly trying to pretend that any US obligations to the Jews have been fulfilled by bombing Iran's nuclear program and thus there is no need to continue war with Iran. Destruction of Iran's nuclear program is an obvious lie, but it's a noble lie to avoid escalation and war. I'm happy to play along with Trump on this occasion.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

"One of the greatest, most professional, and most 'confirming' News Conferences I have ever seen!"

Just like his birthday parade was the greatest bigliest ever in history and he’s the bestest president even more so than Lincoln.

Deluded, caught in a lie and unable to back down.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Bret T

During the news conference, Hegseth criticized the media, without evidence, for having an anti-Trump bias.

Haha. Well, I think pretty much anyone who has been alive for the last 9 years knows about the bias, so really?

I haven't seen any bias at all. People aren't biased against Trump, they just do not like his policies and his behavior. That's not bias. That's just true.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Never surrender.....never retreat,,,,,,never stop using superlatives to describe yourself

So edifying....so mature....such statecraft.

Not helping Iran

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

No known intelligence that Iran moved uranium, U.S. defense chief says

Just pretty obvious considering that Trump blabbed his intentions beforehand like a schoolgirl.

If Trump didn't have such an ego, the mission may have had an impact. His ego ensured it didn't.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Knocked out both false narratives at the same time.

site was destroyed and uranium was not moved.

great job by our military, ceasefire is holding.

next false narrative is….?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The Shell scream,a digital urgent plea, Fodrow uranium is missing, critical degree,a cascade of alarm,a world on nervous edge,the fragile peace of slumber teetering on a ledge,the clock ticked onward,each second a hammer blow, knowing the potential,the seed of terrible work,the implications festered,a dark and poisonous bloom,a weapon in the making,a pending,fiery doom

0 ( +0 / -0 )

