Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Scrabble players look to bar racist or homophobic slurs

0 Comments
By Rachel Savage
LONDON

The world of tournament Scrabble is split over whether to remove racial and anti-LGBT+ slurs from official dictionaries, as governing bodies debate the rules in light of the global Black Lives Matter protests.

A decision on removing the "N-word" as well as homophobic and transphobic terms including "bumboy" from the North American Scrabble Players Association (NASPA) list of accepted words is due this week, its chief executive John Chew said on Monday.

Language has become a hotly debated topic after protests against racism following the death of George Floyd in U.S. police custody on May 25, with bands, consumer brands, and buildings and roads named after slave traders renamed.

"We are told when we get for the first time to a Scrabble club or tournament that words have no meaning on a Scrabble board. Most people accept that without question," said Chew, who is Canadian.

"Some people find they cannot accept ... the 'N-word' being treated as though it has no meaning," he said. "Those people end up not being part of our community, which is the fundamental problem we're trying to address."

Chew said he was concerned that people were put off joining because of offensive language in the organization's dictionary.

A poll open to both NASPA's roughly 2,000 members and the general public received about 1,000 responses, with members split over removing the N-word and the public in favor of doing so, Chew said.

Scrabble, invented in 1933 by unemployed American architect Alfred Mosher Butts, is played competitively in North America by almost 15,000 people, said Chew. The official Scrabble Go app has been downloaded more than 10m times on Android phones.

The World English Language Scrabble Players Association(WESPA), which runs international tournaments, is discussing whether to remove slurs with its dictionary's publisher Collins.

"These are terrible words and you don't want people coming in to be exposed to them if necessary," said WESPA chairman Chris Lipe.

But some felt simply changing the dictionary would not address the real issues, he said.

"There are real issues about diversity and representation within the Scrabble community and they mainly have to do with issues in society," said Lipe, who is American.

"Removing words from the word list doesn't actually address any of those issues."

Collins did not respond to a request for comment.

"It's just a word. Playing it on the board doesn't mean that the person is being offensive," said Nigerian player Wellington Jighere, the 2015 world champion, who is currently ranked eight in the world.

© Thomson Reuters Foundation

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Best Summer Sweets For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #88: Shooting Star Light’s Up Tokyo Before Crashing With a Bang

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-12

Savvy Tokyo