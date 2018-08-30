Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Nobel Peace Prize committee says there is no question of withdrawing its award from Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi over the Rohingya crisis Photo: AFP
world

No question of withdrawing Suu Kyi Nobel Peace Prize: official

1 Comment
By YE AUNG THU
OSLO

Norway's Nobel Institute said Wednesday it had no intention of withdrawing its Peace Prize from Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi after a damning UN report termed the treatment of the Rohingya people as "genocide."

"There is no question of the Nobel Committee withdrawing the peace prize," director Olav Njolstad said. "The rules of the Nobel Peace Prize do not allow it."

A U.N. probe released Monday detailed evidence of genocide and crimes against humanity "perpetrated on a massive scale" against the Rohingya, including acts of rape, sexual violence and mass killings.

At a U.N. Security Council session on Tuesday, a number of countries -- including the United States, Britain, France and Sweden -- called for Myanmar's military leaders to be held accountable.

Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 when she was detained by the military for championing democracy and human rights. She was only allowed to leave Myanmar to recieve the award 21 years later as the military apparently eased its iron grip on the country.

As the Rohingya crisis has deepened in the past year with the flight of hundreds of thousands to neighboring Bangladesh, Suu Kyi has come under increasing international pressure to speak out about their plight.

So far however she has said very little and steadfastly avoided any critical comment of Myanmar's military.

The Nobel Peace Prize committee had warned last year about the worsening situation in Myanmar and had urged all parties to do "everything possible to end discrimination against and persecution of minorities."

Njolstad repeated that statement, adding: "This call is not any less timely after the U.N. report."

The Myanmar government on Wednesday bluntly rejected the U.N.'s findings.

"We didn't allow the (U.N. Fact-Finding Mission) to enter into Myanmar, that's why we don't agree and accept any resolutions made by the Human Rights Council," government spokesman Zaw Htay said, according to the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

He pointed to the formation of Myanmar's own Independent Commission of Enquiry, which he said was set up to respond to "false allegations made by U.N. agencies and other international communities."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

"The rules of the Nobel Peace Prize do not allow it."

Why not add a new rule then ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Hiking

The Northern Japan Alps

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

5 Unnecessary Things Tourists Do When Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Careers

Bringing Businesses To Life Through The Lens With Photographer Tia Haygood

Savvy Tokyo

Hometown Heroes: 5 Japanese Soccer Clubs for 5 Types of Fans

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Kongobu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo