No shove, but Trump body language speaks to frosty relations during NATO events

He didn't shove anyone this time, but President Donald Trump's body language during NATO events Wednesday suggested his relationships with key U.S. allies aren't exactly buddy-buddy.
Trump started the day with a tense breakfast meeting with Jens Stoltenberg in which he lectured the NATO leader about member defense spending and complained about a German pipeline deal with Russia. Arms crossed over his chest, Trump gestured at Stoltenberg and repeatedly interrupted the secretary-general as he argued his case.
Their subsequent encounters at NATO headquarters were formal and less strained as they twice shook hands and chatted in front of journalists. But those moments were more perfunctory than Stoltenberg's chattier introductions with other leaders, many of whom Stoltenberg was seeing for the first time that day after he had spent part of the morning hosting Trump.
World leader summits are largely about optics and presenting a united front to the rest of the world. But Trump barreled into his second NATO summit, as he did his first, and with a litany of public complaints about alliance members' "delinquent" defense spending, as well as a German-Russian gas pipeline deal.
Showing unity seemed an afterthought for the "America First" president. And it showed.
During moments that were visible to the press, Trump often separated himself from most of his counterparts, particularly those with whom he has had public disagreements, such as British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canada's Justin Trudeau.
When the leaders strolled out of the gleaming NATO building in Brussels for the traditional family photo in the courtyard, Trump lingered behind and mostly spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.
On the dais, he and May chatted as they stood together, but Trump kept his back toward other leaders, including Merkel.
After the group moved inside for talks, Trump again hung back as other heads of state glad-handed around the room. He stayed close to members of his delegation, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, before eventually engaging in a brief round of back-slapping with others, including again May, before taking his seat.
Trump has harshly criticized May, Merkel and Trudeau since taking office and opened Wednesday with another broadside against Merkel, asserting that her country is "totally controlled" and "captive" to Russia as he objected to a deal to bring Russian natural gas directly to Germany.
Merkel pushed back, insisting that Germany makes its own decisions. When the two met later Wednesday, Trump told reporters: "We have a very, very good relationship with the chancellor." The comment illustrated how Trump often seeks to avoid conflict with people when he is face to face with them versus the often-harsher rhetoric he uses when he's talking behind their back. Merkel was not present at Trump's breakfast with Stoltenberg.
When it was her turn to address reporters in the room for the meeting with Trump, Merkel made no similar declaration about her relationship with Trump.
The two barely looked at each other during the few minutes journalists were allowed in the room. That was in stark contrast to Trump's subsequent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Frenchman is one of Trump's closest friends on the world stage despite their many areas of disagreement, including Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement and the Paris climate accord, and to impose tariffs on France and other European countries.
Trump and Macron bantered easily during their joint photo op, with Trump calling it "an honor to be with a friend of mine." The two also chatted each other up as Macron walked Trump out of the NATO building at the end of the day.
By evening, arriving at a dinner hosted by the Belgian government at the Art and History Museum at the Cinquantenaire, Trump appeared to be in a more social mood. The president, who doesn't drink alcohol, huddled during the cocktail reception with Stoltenberg for several minutes, before being joined by Merkel for an animated discussion. As her husband spoke again with Erdogan, first lady Melania Trump was greeted warmly by Trudeau.
At last year's NATO summit, tongues wagged after Trump appeared to shove Prime Minister Dusko Markovic of Montenegro to get to the front of the group as leaders entered the alliance's new headquarters building. Markovic later characterized the incident as "a completely harmless event."
Dango bong
Trump is not a likable person but his policies are helping the world economy. Not classy or likable at all I agree with that. Some of my best bosses were not likable but effective.
Laguna
I'm no Russophile, but I feel the pipeline is a good idea - as much as it ties Germany to Russia, it also ties Russia to Europe (it's not like Germany would be treated like Ukraine, which received gas at a discount so as to ensure loyalty - see how that worked out. Germany would pay the full bill and have LPG options if Russia tried to pull that card - which they wouldn't once addicted to that Western cashflow.)
But Trump is a bull in a china shop. It's not just what he says, it's how he says it. A psychiatrist friend of mine (not psychologist - she studies brain physical issues) suggests Trump has an aspergers-related syndrome. He is not normal.
Tokyo-Engr
@Laguna - setting aside the way the article is written I would generally agree with your comment about the pipeline. This could actually lead to an improvement in relationships. The U.S.S.R. has long been dissolved and is not likely coming back. There is little or no chance Germany or other EU states will be treated like the Ukraine as they have an European Union behind them. I think Trump (or his advisers) has this one wrong.
I still stand by my comment about the media bias against Trump. There are plenty of tangible things he says or does to discredit and if reports stuck to reporting (actors stuck to acting, etc.) things would be much better.
CrazyJoe
Trump's obsessed with everybody's military spending but one doubts these other advanced nations want to be more like the US, where roughly 1/3 of the federal budget goes to an already bloated Defense budget. The US maintains some 900 overseas military bases and has endless funding for military misadventures, but Flint still has polluted drinking water and thousands of Puerto Ricans are STILL without power; 25% of of our children live in poverty, medical bills bankrupt families, infrastructure is crumbling, college educations cost more than mortgages, public lands are sold the highest bidder or exploited by the most generous campaign "donors", and our legislators are owned by the uber-wealthy.
Trump attacking NATO benefits one country: RUSSIA.
klausdorth
The "boy" is at it, once again!
Blame, blame, blame always the others.
And Crazy Joe got it right! How about really taking care of your own people?
But of course it is easier to verbally mess around with other countries, so as to satisfy the voters who still believe in you and what you say!
Blacklabel
So if Trump is all about benefiting Russia, why would he publicly be shaming Germany for their 21 billion dollar gas purchases from....Russia? You know, the primary enemy of NATO?
Wouldn’t that be messing up Russia’s sweetheart deal and taking money out of the pockets of his oligarch masters?
Laguna
Yeah, well, Tokyo-engr, Trump used to employ pseudonyms when calling reporters himself in attempts to garner more positive coverage. Meanwhile, two years after retiring from public service, Hillary Clinton continues to receive a statistically significant amount of coverage on Fox.
So cry me a river. There exist a multitude of reasons why Trump deserves bad news coverage.
PTownsend
That is an excellent question. Trump's so all over the map he's off it, lending credence to those who've long claimed he's emotionally and intellectually unstable.
Another perspective is he's stable and on top of things, using his power to undermine the US at home and abroad, which after all was one of the things his supporters have wanted all along. They've claimed they want the US establishment brought down. But have proposed nothing to replace it.
kurisupisu
Dependency on Russia is not a wise strategy so Trump is reminding Germany that the US has oil (for sale) too.
Other nations like the U.K. also look east for fuel and last winter Russia kept the U.K. running with extra exports.
Also, why would Trump warm to Merkel?
She’s an extreme socialist.She causes chaos with ill defined and poorly implemented immigration policies.
She has muzzled the German press with draconian laws and punishments.
Trump needs to stand back from that one....
Netgrump
The thread is about the NATO and how is Trump helping the world economy exactly ? :)
Netgrump
'Germany is under control of Russia'
Stand-up Comedy in Brussels :)
https://youtu.be/QahxjOjltXY
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Because its only shaming. Its not like he is cancelling the deal or even can, its not like Germany won't allow the pipeline to go through.
By slamming Germany, he is calling into question the very necessity of NATO. That is exactly what a Putin puppet would do.
jcapan
This is absurd:
This is too:
You can argue against virtually everything Trump is attempting to do without making yourself look ridiculous by saying the POTUS is in thrall to a foreign despot. Get serious.
CrazyJoe
The Russian pipeline to Germany that Trump is so mad about, explained.
So Trump wants Germany to impose more sanctions on Russia, while he wants to end American sanctions on them, and let them keep Crimea?!
When is America going to realize that their President is Bonkers?!
Pukey2
Ha ha ha! Swap Germany with USA, and you get the true picture! What an a-hole this man-child is. A lovely welcoming party awaits him in the UK.
yamada1043
The dangerous embarrasment by the name of Donald J. Trump acted like the drama queen that he is.
He is the main obstacle to the world’s wellbeing and the biggest threat to U. S. national security.
zichi
Trump does not know to relate or behave in the presence of other world leaders and tries to dominate. Seems to have more difficulty with female leaders like Merkel and May. Makes outburst statements without thinking about them. Like now demanding the NATO increase their defense spending to 4% of their GDP's, which would be higher than America's at 3.75%. Sugar coats his own figures stating American defense spending is 4.4% which it is not.
Tokyo-Engr
@Laguna: "Trump used to employ pseudonyms when calling reporters himself in attempts to garner more positive coverage". You are absolutely correct in this statement. However rather than continuing the decline into the bowels of repugnance the media could choose to focus on real issues and there are plenty of things to target.
Unfortunately the U.S. is becoming more divided and U.S. politics and the coverage thereof becomes more disgusting every day.
NCIS Reruns
Whether you like him or not, Trump has been remarkably successful at one thing, which is dominating the news cycle. If that's his strategy, then he's certainly "winning." The problem is, America is losing.
For years, the U.S. allowed cheap Chinese imports of consumer goods, which sold via big-box stores like Target and Walmart helped to keep a cap on inflation. Wait and see what happens when supplies dry up.
Trump's views and positions on trade, diplomacy and military alliances seem to be vestiges of the situation in the mid-1980s, between the Japanese bubble and the collapse of the Soviet Union and reunification of Germany. That suggests he hasn't read a newspaper or learned anything new in the last 30 years.
Ray Payne
NATO
And now we have an American president with guts . . . that tells it like it is.
NCIS Reruns
And now we have an American president with guts . . . that tells it like it is.
Reminds me of what American soldiers used to say about Gen. George S. Patton, who they referred to as "Old Blood and Guts" --- as in "your blood and his guts."
Luddite
Trump baby strikes again.
Maria
He always looks like a petulant toddler in photos of such meetings.
Trump seems to like accusing others of what only he is guilty of - typical unhinged and manipulative behaviour.
Luddite
Well, he certainly has a gut.
rainyday
He really is a huge coward.
sf2k
What a wimp. Give him a dunce cap and a candycane
Cricky
His poor wife, having to pretend her husband didn't pay for sex, then dragged to Europe as an appendage. Only to watch him shrink when amongst world leaders, behaving irrationally. London is ready for him, big balloon and protests unseen since Thatcher days. He really should not travel beyond the trailer park fence.
bass4funk
How would you know what their private lives are or what they’re thinking?
Shrink?? He told him bold face right to their faces, I wouldn’t hold it shrinking, I will collect having a pair of brass ones.
London is ready for him, big balloon and protests unseen since Thatcher days. He really should not travel beyond the trailer park fence.
OK, so they fly a big stupid balloon and then what?
rainyday
While I can't get into her head to hear her thoughts, I think its safe to infer that she probably isn't thrilled that her husband was having an affair with a pornographic actress just days after she had given birth to their son.
Trump runs away from London to go play golf in Scotland because he is a deeply flawed person who can't stand criticism, especially in baby balloon form?
Cricky
Oh... I touched a nerve. His lawyer admitted to the payment for sex. Her body language? They don't share a bedroom, well known. Admitadly I know little of his welcome in London. But British people don't suffer fools, from past history there will be more than 1 expressing there frustration.
mukashiyokatta
NATO leaders will not bother to deal with a child torturer, which they consider utterly abhorrent.
Clayton K. Char
Trump is correct, the dedicated gas pipeline between Russia and Germany is a deal with the devil. Once completed, Russian will have total control of the energy which powers Europe. Leftist will say that this will not happen because Russia can be trusted. Wasn't it just recently when Russia shut off the existing pipeline which runs through the Ukraine to teach the Ukranians a lesson?
As for NATO, only 5 members of the 29 members alliance are spending 2% of their GDP on their military. Other U.S. presidents have noted this but Trump is making an issue of it. You would have thought that Germany one of the most successful member in the alliance was meeting its financial obligation. However, it has been reported that the majority of the air force is grounded and their infantry had to use broomsticks for simulated rifles in a military exercise.
Attilathehungry
It isn't too much to ask the Euro folks to pony up at least 2% of GDP to defend themselves. If they can't rouse themselves to at least that extent, then there really is no hope for them. Last report I read, the German Luftwaffe could only field 12 combat ready aircraft in the event of an emergency! They have let themselves go and depended on Uncle Sugar for too long.
Granted there is no guarantee that the money would be spent wisely. However, if Europe won't defend itself, why should anyone else? If they can't stop an invasion of unarmed starving refugees, what chance do they have against the Russian Army...everyone agrees that Putin is a monster, yet they don't take him seriously enough to defend against him.
I wouldn't blame the US for simply getting out of NATO entirely. Let Europe take care of Europe. A sharper organization of countries in the Anglosphere would be leaner, meaner, and more effective.
kurisupisu
So many posters are stuck back in the Cold War era.
In fact, Russia could easily decimate any country on earth at present,;it hasn’t and won’t!
NATO is a Cold War relic, not needed in the 21st century.
Why should the US pay for it at all?Why not disband it?
Wars are not fought on battlefields anymore.
Trump sitting apart or folding his arms is hardly relevant to the funding of NATO by the American tax payer.
Again, President Trump is constantly reviewing old systems and groups that may no longer have relevance in the 21st century.
The American voters should feel proud!
PTownsend
20 years behind the times, Clayton. Russia is right wing. Putin claims to be a 'conservative'. He and his followers in Russia, the US and other places have been using all forms of media, including this site, to attack liberals/the left/socialists/dems, i.e. people they consider enemies.
HonestDictator
Cult mentality right there folks. And the cult's name is Trump.
As a fellow American citizen I'll inform you directly, The world will not go the way you think it will just because Trump's arrogant bluster makes the US "look tough". It's making it worse for our country in the long run just because you think "acting tough" via the old 80's cliché tough guy films like Rambo etc... Movies are not real life. But you're going to learn the hard way. Just wish your choices (and Trump's) weren't taking those of us who don't follow such stupidity with you...
Cricky
Last time America presumed a independent philosophy...Pearl Harbour. Before that the Listeria. Both incidents drew America into what is now called World Wars. Currently the longest war in American history is on going in Afganistn of all places. Wiggling out of that is problematic. Being accomading to friends is a normal action. That's obviously not what is happening here.
cleo
You think the correct way to deal with refugees and immigrants is combat ready aircraft??
Is that in addition to snatching their babies, or instead of?
Ray Payne
"But you're going to learn the hard way. Just wish your choices (and Trump's) weren't taking those of us who don't follow such stupidity with you..."
The great majority of the American people that elected Trump with our Electoral College, to Americas highest office, the Presidency of the United States of America will not agree with this insulting remark of being called stupidity.
The Trump haters are at it again. Trump is rightly telling NATO members that are not paying their share- pay up!
Blacklabel
The NATO countries simply have to decide if they want to be real allies with the USA or fall under some type of protectorate. You cant ask for protection then go make billion dollar self serving business deals with the country you claim to want to be "protected" from.
zichi
Only about 1.2% of the American defense budget is spent on NATO. 80% is spent within the country. More than 80% of the defense budgets of the European NATO countries is spent on defending Europe. That seems to be a fact which alludes Trump and his supporters.
We know what Trump wants. He wants more sales of American weapons. He also wants Europe to buy American gas and oil. So instead of building a wall he can lay a pipeline across the Atlantic then Europe could buy his gas and oil. Otherwise the Russian option will be cheaper.
Toasted Heretic
Getting tips on how to manipulate an already pliant electorate, no doubt.
O, America, America. What have you done?
You even smile and dance about it like a naughty toddler who's wet their pants.
NATO should withdraw all support for the US on its evil excursions abroad.
Attilathehungry
Well then Zichi no big deal if that 1.2% goes to zero, eh? Why would the Europeans react so strongly? Basically a rounding error in the big picture.
Or perhaps, your figures are a bit misleading...
As for weapons expenditures, the Europeans buy their own hardware- Tornado jets, Leopard tanks, etc. Not much market for American weapons there. The only European country in the top 15 buyers of US arms is the UK. Sorry, your point is invalid.
zichi
Trump falsely claims NATO countries owe United States money for defense spending
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2018/jul/11/donald-trump/trump-falsely-claims-nato-countries-owe-united-sta/
Attilathehungry
It's the Trump figures which are misleading, and I have made numerous posts recently about the actual monies spent on NATO. The American defense budget is about 3.75% of its GDP not 4.4% as claimed by Trump. The American defense budget is about $750 billion. $150 billion of that, or 20% of the total budget pays for maintaining the 800 overseas bases in 80 countries with more than 100,000 troops. So 80% of the American budget is actually spent within the country.
In Europe, America has 51 bases with 65,000 troops, which costs about $10 billion to maintain. I also read that Trump actually increased that spending by 40%, in which case, that would be $14 billion. There's an actual NATO spending budget of $2 billion which America pays 22% or about $550 million of that.
The original purpose of NATO was to defend Europe and the West against a Soviet attack. At the height of the cold war there were more than 400,000 American troops in Europe.
America is not a front line country against Russia but the other NATO countries are, just by the geographical locations. The American spending of its defense budget of $14 billion only represent about 1.2% from the total budget.
The other NATO countries combined, spend more than $250 billion and provide more than three million troops plus reserves to defend against Russia.
American has an option to want to defend or not, Europe against Russia but the European countries don't have that. They must defend with or without the help of America.
The European NATO countries pay the lion's share and they also provide the lion's share in providing troops. They maintain America's first line of defense against Russia.
Now the EU countries have signed an agreement at the end of last year to form an EU mega military, one military for the whole of the EU with free and rapid movement across borders so the need of NATO may become less. Europe should be capable of defending itself against attack without the help of America.
zichi
Attilathehungry
UK 2016: $217 million, 84% of total arms imports are from America. Italy 2016: $511 million. 59% of arms imports are from America. In 2017 America sold $42 billion in weapons to foreign countries. Of that $7.3 billion were to Europe. Almost equal to what America pays to maintain its NATO bases.
Madverts
Can’t Europe make its own bang bangs and give the finger to the US?
Personally I’m saddened to see the decline of the US this century - which has had a nitrous oxide injection since the election of the Orange Moron - but we can’t continue with a partner that goes insane every time a Republican seizes the whitehouse.
Cricky
Zichi ;-)
Attilathehungry
Zichi, I'm trying to figure out your figures on arms sales, could you state your source and clean them up a bit? Mine are from the Stockholm Peace Research Institute. Here is the list of biggest customers for US weapons for the past 10 years:
Briefly, Saudi Arabia and South Korea are over $7 billion each. Australia and UAE are 6.5. The UK is the largest from Europe, in 10th place at $3 billion. Here is the link;
https://www.statista.com/chart/12205/the-usas-biggest-arms-export-partners/
For 2017, the Saudis are first at $3.5 billion. The UK is third at about $700 million. The UK defence budget is about $ 60 billion, so this is a miniscule amount. The next European country is Norway, 13th place, $330 million.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/248552/us-arms-exports-by-country/
So, your premise that the Euros buy a lot of US weapons is wrong.
Ray Payne
"Personally I’m saddened to see the decline of the US this century."
This statement, makes me laugh.
The truth is, in this century, America is on an incline with an increase in jobs. increased wages.
Attilathehungry
I agree with you Ray, at least economically. But I am saddened by the decline in personal freedom, the expansion of the paranoid security state, the militarization of the police, and the devolution of politics into infantile name-calling.
zichi
Attilathehungry
But I did not say that or even suggest it. I stated Europe in 2017 bought $7.3 billion of American weapons from a combined defense budget of about $250 billion. But it's still significant and goes some way to the sum paid by America to maintain its bases.
In 2017 America exported $42 billion of arms with $7.3 billion sold to Europe. That would be 17% of American arm exports. No small sum. I didn't include figures for Saudi which also spends more of its GDP on defense than even America. Saudi 10.4%. Saudi has nothing to do with this post.
https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2017/11/29/america-sold-nearly-42b-in-weapons-to-foreign-countries-in-2017/
Thunderbird2
RAF Tornado and Typhoon (British and EU), Challenger tanks, Warrior MICVs (British), helicopters are Augusta-Westland... the only major US equipment we have are the odd missile and those overpriced F35s. Brexiteers won't like it, but we're closer to Europe than Trumpland.
GDP - the target for the GDP spending on defence was by 2024... how many times do people need to be reminded of that? Including the Baby himself.
As for his trip to the UK... I hope the protests are loud, obvious and everywhere. I know when he comes to Scotland he'll get more of the same... we despise the man.
zichi
All the NATO countries need to achieve their target commitment of spending 2% of GDP on defense. All NATO countries should ensure their weapons and equipment are maintained and upto date and ready to go. Spain only spends 0.9% of GDP and Canada and Germany are below par.
NATO should stop and cancell all its operations outside of Europe and return to being a defender of Europe and not the world.
https://www.nato.int/cps/ie/natohq/topics_52060.htm
FizzBit
All the NATO countries should appoint one Kiing and Queen to rule over them.
cleo
I take it you're not very familiar with monarchies? Kings and Queens don't get 'appointed'.
Madverts
And increased debt into tens of trillions. The fall of Rome is coming. As a trump cult follower you’ll probably enjoy that too!
Madverts
Madverts
Damn that quote button sucks heanie
bass4funk
What cracks me up about the qEuropeans, particularly Germans is that they pay billions to the Russians for gas, but expect us to pay billions to protect them? What? Of course Trump wants Europe to buy gas from us, ween themselves off the very people we are protecting them from.
Again, the difference is the other Presidents mentioned it, but didn’t push for it, thank God this President is calling them out and telling them, No more free rides. Them days be over.
Even Bush and Obama knew we were getting shafted by the Europeans.
https://youtu.be/BNAKv8AwF1s
Texas A&M Aggie
Europe, particularly its western countries, are no longer our allies. Until they get into trouble, of course, and they will most certainly call on us to bail them out. NATO is just a way to once again redistribute American funds.
Time is way past due for us to get out of NATO. Its entire point, to protect Europe from the Soviet Union, no longer exists. With the demise of the Soviet Union, NATO is an alliance without a purpose. What's more, President Trump is correct. If Germany depends on Russia for 70 percent of its energy, then what is the point of our protection money to begin with? Time to shut off the money spigot. Let the socialist euro elites find another piggy bank to rob.
zichi
when I have pointed out a similar situation with Saudi which provided most of the 9/11 terrorists and never suffered any consequences over that, supporters are quick to point out that America can't survive without importing the Saudi oil.
Serrano
Dango: "Not classy or likable at all I agree with that."
I don't agree with that, Trump is refreshingly not politically correct ( "not classy" lol ), and he's quite likeable, just ask anyone other than liberals.
Lol. I love it when Trump kicks over another ant-hill, just sit back and watch everybody go nuts, haha