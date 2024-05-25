 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vigil to pay tribute to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Iranian Ambassador's residence in Jakarta
FILE PHOTO: The pictures of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi along with other officials who were killed in a helicopter crash, is held during a vigil to pay tribute to them at the Iranian Ambassador's residence in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo Image: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan
world

No sign of foul play in Iran president's deadly helicopter crash, early report says

0 Comments
DUBAI

A preliminary report by Iran's military said no evidence of foul play or attack had been found so far during investigations into the helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi, state media reported on Friday.

Raisi, a hardliner who had been seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed when his helicopter came down in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border on Sunday.

"Signs of gunshot or similar were not observed in the wreckage of the helicopter (which) crashed in an area in high altitude and burst into flames," the report issued by the armed forces general staff said.

"Nothing suspicious has been observed in the control tower's conversations with the flight crew," it added.

More details would be released as the investigation advanced, the report said.

Raisi was buried in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Mashhad on Thursday, four days after the crash that also killed Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six others.

Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving U.S.-built aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Tehran says U.S. sanctions have long prevented it from buying new aircraft or spare parts from the West to update its creaking fleets.

Iran's top prosecutor this week warned against rumor-mongering on social media amid speculation that the helicopter may have been downed, state media reported.

Security forces have detained a man accused of posting a "false" report which had gone viral on social media with 40 million views, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. The post had cast doubt on the authenticity of state media photos of the helicopter.

Iran proclaimed five days of mourning for Raisi, who enacted Khamenei's policies, cracked down on public dissent and adopted a tough line on foreign policy issues including talks with Washington to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear pact.

A presidential election has been scheduled for June 28.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog