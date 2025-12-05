 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A New Zealand thief allegedly swallowed a Faberge egg on a pendant Image: NEW ZEALAND POLICE/AFP
world

New Zeakland police 'recover' Faberge egg swallowed by thief

4 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand police have recovered a diamond-encrusted green Faberge egg after keeping a six-day watch over the thief accused of swallowing it.

The 32-year-old allegedly gulped down the egg late last week from a store in the country's largest city, Auckland, but was arrested before he could flee.

"Police can confirm the pendant was recovered," they said in a statement Friday. "It is now in police custody."

Police had assigned an officer to watch over the man while waiting for nature to deliver the trinket -- valued at around US$20,000.

The special edition locket was inspired by the James Bond film "Octopussy", which revolves around a plot to steal a rare Faberge egg.

"The exterior of the egg closely follows the design of the Faberge egg featured in the film 'Octopussy,' with a beautiful 18k gold lattice framework which is delicately set with blue sapphires and white diamonds in a floral-like design," reads an online description.

A small golden octopus is nestled inside.

Russia's House of Faberge gained international fame in the late 19th century by designing opulent Easter eggs decorated with gold and precious gems.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

A bit too raw for me.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Zeakland. Where is that? :-)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Zeakland. Where is that? :-)

あっち (acchi

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That must've been a painful....

Deposit....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Individual & Couples Counseling in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo

Eigenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Japanese Culture Experiences You Can Do in English in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

10 Christmas Date Ideas in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Part-Time Job in Japan As A Parent

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Ueno Ameyoko Shopping Street

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Japanese Superfoods: Wasabi

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog