3 U.S.-based economists given Nobel Prize for work on banks

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke attends a ceremony awarding them both with the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government, on Capitol Hill in Washington. 2022's Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to three U.S.-based economists “for research on banks and financial crises.”The award to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig was announced Monday, Oct.10, 2022 by the Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to the former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben S. Bernanke, and two U.S.-based economists, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, “for research on banks and financial crises.”

The prize was announced Monday by the Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

The committee said their work had shown in their research “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.”

Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10.

Unlike the other prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.

Last year, half of the award went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labor market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for proposing how to study issues that don't easily fit traditional scientific methods.

