Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nobel Medicine
FILE - Katalin Kariko, speaks after receiving, together with six other scientists, the Princess of Asturias Award for Technical & Scientific Research 2021 from Spain's Princess of Asturias Leonor, at a ceremony in Oviedo, northern Spain, Friday Oct. 22, 2021. THe Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for enabling development of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines , it was announced on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
world

Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19

0 Comments
By DAVID KEYTON and MIKE CORDER
STOCKHOLM

Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

The award was given to Katalin Karikó, a professor at Sagan’s University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, and Drew Weissman, who performed his prizewinning research together with Karikó at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,” the panel that awarded the prize said.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, announced the award and said both scientists were “overwhelmed” by news of the prize when he contacted them shortly before the announcement.

The Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was won last year by Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for discoveries in human evolution that unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA which provided key insights into our immune system, including our vulnerability to severe COVID-19.

The award was the second in the family. Paabo’s father, Sune Bergstrom, won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1982.

Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics award on Oct. 9.

The prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

The prize money was raised by 1 million kronor this year because of the plunging value of the Swedish currency.

The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death. The prestigious peace prize is handed out in Oslo, according to his wishes, while the other award ceremony is held in Stockholm.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oita Marine Palace (Umitamago) Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Visit The Sites of Japan’s Historic Battles

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo

Nara Deer Antler Cutting Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Married Men”

Savvy Tokyo

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Restoring Antique Japanese Plates with Gold – Kintsugi

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog