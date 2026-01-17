 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado meets with U.S. senators on Capitol Hill in Washington
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado meets U.S. senators after her meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 15, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon Image: Reuters/Annabelle Gordon
world

Nobel Prize inseparable from winner but medal can be given away, award body says

1 Comment
By Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche
OSLO

The Nobel Peace Prize remains inseparably linked to the person or organization that ‌won it, though the medal can be given away, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Friday, a day after last year's winner gave her medal to U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave ‍her medal on Thursday to Trump, who thanked her ‍for it. The ‍White House released a photo of Trump and Machado, with ⁠Trump holding up a gold-colored frame displaying it, and a White House official said Trump intends to keep ​it.

Machado's award also consists of a diploma and 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.19 million).

"Regardless of what may happen to the medal, the diploma, or the prize money, it is and remains the original laureate who is recorded in history as the recipient of ⁠the prize," the award body said in a statement.

"There are no restrictions in the statutes of the Nobel Foundation on what a laureate may do with the medal, the diploma, or the prize money. This means that a laureate is free to keep, give away, sell, or donate these items," it added.

'INSEPARABLY LINKED'

The medal and the diploma are physical symbols confirming that an individual or organization has been awarded the prize, said the five-strong award committee.

"The prize itself – the honor and recognition – remains inseparably linked to the person or organization designated as the laureate by the Norwegian Nobel ​Committee," it said.

The committee, which did not refer to Trump and Machado by name in its statement, said it does not ⁠comment on a laureate's statements, decisions or actions after the prize is announced.

It was not the first time a Nobel laureate has given away the medal. In 1943 Nobel ‍literature laureate Knut Hamsun gave his to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph ‌Goebbels.

In 2022, Nobel Peace ‌laureate Dmitry Muratov sold his medal ‍for $100 million to raise money for the U.N. children's fund UNICEF to help Ukrainian ‌refugee children.

In 2024, the widow of former U.N. Secretary-General ‍Kofi Annan donated his 2001 Nobel Peace Prize medal and diploma to the U.N. office in Geneva.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

It's unfortunate because it's just going to be another display item in Trump's tarted out Oval Office. He isn't going to do anything to actually earn such a thing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog