 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) posing with members of a military helicopter unit Pyongyang says rescued more than 4,000 flooding victims Image: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP
world

N Korean leader Kim blasts South media over flood damage 'rumors'

0 Comments
SEOUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused South Korean media outlets of spreading rumors about flood damage and casualties in his country, state media said Saturday, days after Seoul reached out to offer humanitarian aid.

North Korea said earlier this week there had been unspecified casualties resulting from the flooding in its northern regions, in addition to damage to thousands of homes.

Seoul on Thursday said it was willing to "urgently provide" humanitarian assistance to "North Korean disaster victims" following a South Korean news report that the toll of dead and missing could be as high as 1,500.

The report by TV Chosun, which was later picked up by other outlets, also reported on the possible death of rescue workers killed in helicopter crashes.

But North Korea's Kim slammed the reports for "spreading the false rumor that the human loss ... is expected be over 1,000 or 1,500", according to Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency.

Kim "bitterly censured the inveterate habits and despicable nature of the ROK scum," referring to South Korea, KCNA said Saturday.

The flooding reports constituted a South Korean "smear campaign to bring disgrace upon us and tarnish" the North's image, he added.

Pyongyang said Wednesday that officials who neglected their disaster prevention duties had caused unspecified casualties, without specifying the location.

But it said Saturday that there were no casualties at all in the Sinuiju area, the region Pyongyang said suffered the "greatest flood damage".

It claimed North Korea's Air Force rescued over 5,000 people, with around 4,200 of them saved by helicopter "within a few hours".

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, but South Korea's unification and foreign ministries this week expressed condolences for the North's flood victims.

Seoul said Friday it had received no response after trying to offer humanitarian aid via the Koreas' liaison office communication channel.

North Korea declared the South its principal enemy earlier this year, and Pyongyang has not responded to inter-Korean liaison hotline calls since April 2023.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is Saitama a Great Place for English Teachers?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Akita Kanto Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Condom Brands: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki Neputa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Need to Be Amended for LGBTQ+ Rights

Savvy Tokyo

Farm Tomita (Furano)

GaijinPot Travel