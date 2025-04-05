 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Images released by state media showed Kim peering through the scope of a sniper rifle on a visit to special forces Image: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP
world

North Korea's Kim fires new sniper rifle while visiting troops

0 Comments
SEOUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has test-fired a newly developed sniper rifle, state media said Saturday, as he inspected special forces whose training he said bolstered "actual war capability for guaranteeing victory".

Such units are among the thousands of troops that South Korea's spy agency says Pyongyang has deployed to Russia to support Moscow's war against Ukraine.

During the visit to a special operations unit on Friday, Kim said the "actual war capability for guaranteeing victory in the war field is bolstered up through intensive training," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

He added that their training is "the most vivid expression of patriotism and loyalty to the country," according to the agency.

Images released by state media showed Kim peering through the scope of a sniper rifle that KCNA said was going to be "newly supplied to special operation units".

Other images showed him pointing to the bullseye of a target, crouching alongside heavily camouflaged soldiers, and smiling and waving to troops.

Kim supervised "automatic rifle firing drills and sniper rifle firing drills" and, after personally test-firing the weapon, expressed "great satisfaction over the performance and power of the sniper rifle developed in our own way", KCNA said.

Kim's visit to the special forces came on the same day that South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld president Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over his disastrous martial law declaration, booting him from office and triggering fresh elections.

Yoon had defended his December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule as necessary to root out "anti-state forces" and what he claimed were threats from North Korea.

KCNA reported Yoon's dismissal for the first time on Saturday, citing foreign media.

South Korea's opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is seen as a frontrunner in the next election, experts say, and his party has taken a more conciliatory approach towards North Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who met Kim three times during his first administration, said this week that he is in "communication" with Kim and intends to "do something at some point", according to Seoul's Yonhap news agency.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Easter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Why April Means New Beginnings in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel