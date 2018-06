A plane carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepares to land in Singapore on Sunday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un landed in Singapore on Sunday, Singapore's Straits Times reported, ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump that could end a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and transform his impoverished country.

Kim arrived in a Air China 747 that touched down at Changi Airport, Straits Times said.

