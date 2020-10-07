Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

North Korea's Kim orders 80-day 'battle' to boost economy

0 Comments
By STR
SEOUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered a nationwide drive to boost the ailing economy ahead of a key party congress in January, state media reported Tuesday.

The decision was made during a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and comes as the coronavirus pandemic and recent floods have added yet more pressure on the isolated country's flagging economy.

Mandatory mass mobilisation drives, featuring extra-long work hours and additional duties, are commonplace in North Korea in the lead-up to major events.

The efforts have usually been dubbed "Battles" -- the North often embraces militaristic terminology and notions of struggle -- but while the official KCNA news agency described it as such in Korean, in its English version it used the more diplomatic term "campaign".

"We have performed historical feats with our costly efforts, boldly overcoming unprecedentedly grave trials and difficulties this year, but we should not rest on our laurels," it said.

"We still face the challenges that cannot be overlooked and there are many goals we have to attain within this year."

Participation in the exhausting "battles" is rigorously monitored and used as a measure of loyalty to the regime, with past campaigns denounced by rights groups as exercises in forced labour.

North Korea's ruling party is due to lay out a new economic plan at its January congress -- the first such meeting in five years.

The North has suffered from chronic economic mismanagement and a previous plan was quietly scrapped earlier this year, with a party meeting in August concluding that "goals for improving the national economy have been seriously delayed".

It has also been hit by international sanctions imposed in response to its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, which have made rapid progress under Kim's leadership.

Analysts expect Pyongyang to showcase the latest developments in those programs on Saturday, at a grand event to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's ruling party.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Calling all Social Media Lovers: JNTO Influencer Seminar Now Accepting Applications

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Fujisato

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Taking the Shinkansen

GaijinPot Blog