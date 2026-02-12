 Japan Today
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an event to celebrate the New Year, in Pyongyang
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and their daughter Kim Ju Ae visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to mark the New Year, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on January 1, 2026. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/KCNA
world

North Korea's Kim positioning daughter as successor, Seoul spy agency briefing says

1 Comment
By Jack Kim and Joyce Lee
SEOUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to be taking steps ‌to consolidate his daughter's position as successor, and there are signs she is providing input on policy matters, South Korean lawmakers said on Thursday, citing ‌a spy agency briefing.

South Korea's National Intelligence Agency (NIS) ⁠will be closely watching whether the daughter, ⁠believed to be ⁠named Kim Ju Ae, attends an upcoming meeting of the ‌ruling Workers' Party and how she is presented, including whether she ⁠takes on any official ⁠title, the lawmakers said.

"In the past, the NIS described Kim Ju Ae as being 'in study as successor' but today the expression used was that she 'was in the stage of ⁠being internally appointed successor'," lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters ⁠following a closed-door briefing from the ‌NIS.

Ju Ae, who is believed to be in her early teens, has been increasingly prominently featured in North Korea's state media accompanying her father on field guidance including inspections of weapons ‌projects amid speculation by analysts that she is being groomed as the country's fourth-generation leader.

The NIS believes the role she has taken on during public events indicates she has started to provide policy input and that she is being treated as the de facto second-highest leader, Lee and another lawmaker Park ​Sun-won said.

North Korea has announced the Workers' Party will convene the inauguration meeting of the ninth Congress in late ‌February, an event that analysts believe will unveil major policy goals for coming years on the economy, external affairs and defence.

Leader Kim Jong Un is directing ‌the development of a large submarine that is likely ⁠capable of carrying up ⁠to 10 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and ​which, considering the vessel's displacement of 8,700 tons, may ⁠be designed to be ‌powered by a nuclear reactor, Park and ​Lee said.

It remains unclear, however, whether it will be nuclear powered or operationally functional as designed, the lawmakers said, citing the spy agency's analysis.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Good sign in a way, greater equality of the sexes, well done NK, as progress is progress!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

