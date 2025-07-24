 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told soldiers to be ready for war at "anytime" Image: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP
world

North Korea's Kim urges troops to prepare 'for real war'

0 Comments
Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has urged his military to be ready "for real war" as he observed a firing contest of artillery units, Pyongyang state media said Thursday.

Kim's remarks follow the North's deployment of troops and weapons to help Russia during its more than three-year long offensive in Ukraine.

Video footage aired by state-run Korea Central Television on Thursday showed soldiers from artillery units firing shells towards the sea.

Kim is seen looking through binoculars at an observation post, flanked by two military officials, but the location for Wednesday's contest was not disclosed.

He urged the soldiers to be ready "for real war" at "anytime" and be capable of "destroying the enemy in every battle", the Korean Central News Agency reported in an English dispatch.

South Korean and Western intelligence agencies have reported Pyongyang sent more than 10,000 soldiers to Russia's Kursk region last year, along with artillery shells, missiles and long-range rocket systems.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and thousands more wounded fighting for Russia, Seoul has said.

Kim offered Moscow his full support for its war in Ukraine during recent talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, state media reported previously.

The two heavily sanctioned nations signed a military deal last year, including a mutual defence clause, during a rare visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Swimwear Shopping in Japan: A Foreign Women’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Where to Go in Japan—Please, Anywhere but Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Rebun Island

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Overstaying Your Visa in Japan: What Happens and How to Handle It

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stop Lining Up for Ichiran Ramen, You Cowards

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Summer Teas To Help Beat the Heat in Japan

Savvy Tokyo