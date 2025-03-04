 Japan Today
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi
FILE PHOTO: Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Pool/File Photo Image: Reuters/JORGE SILVA
world

N Korean leader's sister says Trump administration stepping up provocations

SEOUL

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, criticized the Trump administration for stepping up "provocations" and said it justified the nuclear state increasing its nuclear deterrent, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Kim criticized the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson's visit to South Korea on Sunday, saying the action was part of a "policy of confrontation" against North Korea.

"As soon as its new administration appeared this year, the U.S. has stepped up the political and military provocations against the DPRK, 'carrying forward' the former administration's hostile policy," Kim said.

DPRK is short for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Hostile policy toward the DPRK pursued by the U.S. at present is offering sufficient justification for the DPRK to indefinitely bolster ... its nuclear war deterrent," Kim added.

South Korea's navy said on Sunday the U.S. aircraft carrier arrived at the southern port city of Busan in South Korea as a show of force against North Korea.

3 Comments
Id forgot about NK, so when is that peace deal Trump promised us last time around?

seems like hes just throwing them under the bus like Ukraine

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Not as funny as they used to be. The archaic insult stuff was quality.

Nowadays they are about as funny as conservative comedians.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Little Miss Sunshine must be feeling ignored.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

