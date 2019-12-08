North Korea conducts 'very important test': KCNA

North Korea said Sunday it had carried out a "very important test" at its space launch center, as Pyongyang ramps up pressure on Washington over stalled nuclear talks.
The announcement of Saturday's test at the Sohae satellite launch site came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said he'd be "surprised" by any hostile action from the North.
"A very important test took place at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on the afternoon of December 7, 2019," a spokesman for North Korea's Academy of the National Defence Science said.
The result of the latest test will have an "important effect" on changing the "strategic position" of North Korea, the spokesman said in a statement carried by the KCNA news agency.
The statement did not provide further details on the test.
Satellite imagery taken on December 5 showed a large container box at the site that was "a decent indicator of an impending engine test", Jeffrey Lewis of the U.S.-based Middlebury Institute of International Studies had said ahead of Pyongyang's statement.
Sohae, on North Korea's northwest coast, is ostensibly a facility designed for putting satellites into orbit.
But Pyongyang has carried out several rocket launches there that were condemned by the US and others as disguised long-range ballistic missile tests.
Rocket engines are easily repurposed for use in missiles and the international community has called Pyongyang's space program a fig leaf for weapons tests.
North Korea dismantled the test stand at Sohae amid a rapid rapprochement in 2018 but reassembled it this year, Lewis said, adding, "Still, we had not seen any activity at the test stand" until now.
"It is clear that this is one more sign that North Korea is conducting more missile-related activities as Kim Jong Un's end-of-year deadline for sanctions relief approaches," he said, referring to the North Korean leader.
The latest test comes as Pyongyang is ramping up pressure ahead of its December 31 deadline for the US to propose a new offer to kickstart stalled nuclear talks.
Hours before North Korea announced its latest test, Trump had emphasised his "very good relationship" with Kim.
"Well, we'll see about North Korea. I'd be surprised if North Korea acted hostilely," he said on Saturday afternoon in Washington DC. "Kim knows I have an election coming up. I don't think he wants to interfere with that. But we'll have to see."
Following his first summit with Kim in June 2018, Trump said Kim had agreed to destroy "a major missile engine testing site" without naming the facility.
Kim then agreed to shutter the Sohae site during a summit last year with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang as part of trust-building measures.
Kim has held three meetings with Trump since June 2018 but little progress has been made in efforts towards denuclearization.
On Thursday, the North's vice foreign minister warned of returning to a war of words with the U.S., threatening to resume referring to Trump as a "dotard" -- Pyongyang's nickname for the U.S. leader at the height of tensions in 2017.
The comments came a day after it warned that if the U.S. used military force against the North it would take "prompt corresponding actions at any level".
At the recent NATO summit, Trump boasted about Washington's "most powerful military", adding: "Hopefully, we don't have to use it, but if we do, we'll use it. If we have to, we'll do it."© 2019 AFP
Chip Star
Besides the benefits Donny has given Kim, Donny has been they most ineffective president to interact with NoKo.
rgcivilian1
re: article: as Pyongyang ramps up pressure on Washington over stalled nuclear talks.
Not much in pressure on Washington than on themselves. NK knows any "hostile" action brought against the US would bring the end of NK as it exist today. It's allies wouldn't be in any position do anything aside condone military action for their own agendas. Given this, NK has backed itself into a deep corner giving the US more ammunition to proceed with military action. 1. years and years of sanctions have failed, 2. providing them free resources have failed 3. direct dialogue has failed 4. last and only option a military strike or internal coup of the current regime. That is where we are today. No one wants war, but there are times when war is necessary and unfortunately it is quickly getting to that point.
Only NK can untangle its own mess. For POTUS he is clearly showing signs of weakness against war in the face of other countries. Other countries are known for military strikes, talks later. Time for the US to step it up and start acting like a REAL Super Power and set things right once and for all. The political correctness has no business in these kinds of matters. One has too look at the past administration failures. RE: Article: "At the recent NATO summit, Trump boasted about Washington's "most powerful military", adding: "Hopefully, we don't have to use it, but if we do, we'll use it. If we have to, we'll do it."
Time is running out, dialogue is running short, as this story winds down to the wire. tick tock.. tick tock..the clock pendulum is swinging. The US will fight if it needs too but right now it is up entirely to NK. China nor Russia can save it now. On the flip side, though China best not make a move of military strike against Taiwan or Hong Kong. IT would be a big mistake to use any NK action as a means to take action towards Taiwan or HK.