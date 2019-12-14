Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

North Korea conducts another test at long-range rocket site

0 Comments

North Korea said Saturday it successfully performed another “crucial test” as its long-range rocket launch site that would further strengthen its “reliable strategic nuclear deterrent.”

The announcement on Saturday comes as North Korea continues to pressure the Trump administration over an end-of-year deadline set by leader Kim Jong Un to salvage faltering nuclear negotiations.

North Korea’s Academy of Defense Science did not specify what was tested on Friday. Just days earlier, the North said it conducted a “very important test” at the site, prompting speculation that it involved a new engine for either a space launch vehicle or an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The North Korean announcement suggests that the country is preparing to do something to provoke the United States if Washington doesn’t back down and make concessions in deadlocked nuclear negotiations.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Neighborhood Guide

Asakusa: A Guide to Tokyo’s Traditional and Spiritual Downtown

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas In The City: 10 Of Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For Holiday Dining

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Places to See the First Sunrise of 2020 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

GaijinPot Blog