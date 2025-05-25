North Korea detains officials over warship accident, state media says

A satellite image shows a North Korean warship covered with a blue tarp after an accident that occurred during its launch at the shipyard in Chongjin, North Korea, May 23, 2025. 2025 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS

North Korea has detained shipyard officials responsible for a recent major accident during the launch of a new warship, state media said on Sunday.

The failed launch that crippled the 5,000-tonne warship was witnessed by leader Kim Jong Un who said the accident damaged the country's dignity and vowed to punish those found responsible.

The mishap likely occurred in front of a large crowd at the northeastern port of Chongjin, increasing the public humiliation for Kim who tried to show off military might, experts say.

As the investigation into the case intensified, law enforcement authorities arrested the chief engineer of the Chongjin Shipyard among others, state KCNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Satellite imagery shows the warship, covered in blue tarps, lying on its side, with the stern swung out into the harbor, but the bow remaining on the side slipway, according to the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Kim has ordered the ship restored before a ruling party meeting in June. KCNA said the rehabilitation plan was pushing ahead.

Against U.S. military buildup in the region, North Korea's armed forces "will thoroughly contain and control all sorts of military threats from the enemy countries", KCNA said in a separate dispatch citing the policy chief at the defense. ministry.

