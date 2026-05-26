North Korea fired several missiles, South Korean military says

North Korea fired several missiles including at least one short-range ballistic missile toward waters off the country's west coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said.
The missiles were launched at around 1 p.m. from Chongju in North Korea's North Pyongan Province, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
It is North Korea's first known missile launch since April 19, when the country test-fired several short-range ballistic missiles, which it said were equipped with cluster bombs.
In early April, Pyongyang also said it tested a new cluster-bomb warhead on a ballistic missile and an electromagnetic weapon, in a move that analysts said was part of efforts to showcase the North's capacity to fight a modern war.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in March that his country's status as a nuclear-armed state was irreversible and that expanding a "self-defensive nuclear deterrent" was essential to national security.
Despite U.N. sanctions on its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs since 2006, North Korea has accelerated efforts in recent years to build up its arsenal under Kim, drawing condemnation from South Korea, Japan and the United States.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
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