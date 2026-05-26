North Korea fired several missiles, South Korean military says

A TV screen shows a reporting of North Korea's unidentified projectile with file footage during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.

By Joyce Lee and Heejin Kim

North Korea fired several ‌missiles including at least one short-range ballistic missile toward waters off the country's west coast ‌on Tuesday, South Korea's military ⁠said.

The missiles were launched at ⁠around 1 ⁠p.m. from Chongju in North ‌Korea's North Pyongan Province, South Korea's Joint Chiefs ⁠of ⁠Staff said in a statement.

It is North Korea's first known missile launch since April 19, when the country test-fired ⁠several short-range ballistic missiles, ⁠which it said were equipped with ‌cluster bombs.

In early April, Pyongyang also said it tested a new cluster-bomb warhead on a ballistic missile and ‌an electromagnetic weapon, in a move that analysts said was part of efforts to showcase the North's capacity to fight a modern war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in March ​that his country's status as a nuclear-armed state was irreversible and ‌that expanding a "self-defensive nuclear deterrent" was essential to national security.

Despite U.N. sanctions on its nuclear weapons ‌and ballistic missile programs since 2006, ⁠North Korea has ⁠accelerated efforts in recent ​years to build up its ⁠arsenal under ‌Kim, drawing condemnation from South ​Korea, Japan and the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.