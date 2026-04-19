 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A test-launch of 600 mm-caliber multiple rocket launchers takes place in North Korea, on March 14, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. Image: KCNA via REUTERS/File
world

N Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward sea

0 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast, South ‌Korea and Japan said on Sunday, marking the latest in a flurry of launches by Pyongyang to accelerate efforts to boost ‌its military capabilities.

The incident marks the North's ⁠seventh ballistic missile launch this year and ⁠its fourth ⁠in April.

"As the U.S. is focused on Iran, the ‌North sees this as a golden time to upgrade their ⁠nuclear power and ⁠missile capability,” Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University, said.

South Korea's presidential office said it had held an emergency security meeting, media reports said.

Such tests violate ⁠U.N. Security Council resolutions against the North's ⁠missile programme. Pyongyang rejects the U.N. ‌ban and says it infringes its sovereign right to self-defense.

The missiles were fired near the city of Sinpo on North Korea's east coast at around 6:10 ‌a.m., South Korea's military said in a statement.

Japan's government posted on social media that the ballistic missiles are believed to have fallen near the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, and no incursion into Japan’s exclusive economic zone has been confirmed.

The launches come as China and ​the United States prepare for a summit in mid-May where U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President ‌Xi Jinping are expected to discuss North Korea.

North Korea has made "very serious" advances in its abilities to turn out nuclear weapons, with ‌the probable addition of a new uranium enrichment facility, ⁠International Atomic Energy ⁠Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on ​Wednesday.

In late March, North Korean leader Kim ⁠Jong Un said ‌Pyongyang's status as a nuclear-armed state was ​irreversible and expanding a "self-defensive nuclear deterrent" was essential to national security.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party

April 23 (Thurs) from 7pm to 9:30pm at PACHO CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka. Join us for casual networking, house-made tacos and free flowing drinks! Limited seats remaining.

Ticket sales close April 20. Get your ticket today!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Demon Island: Exploring Megijima in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kichijoji: Tokyo’s Most Livable Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mii-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog