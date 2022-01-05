Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In the decade since Kim Jong Un took power, North Korea has seen rapid progress in its military technology at the cost of international sanctions. Photo: AFP/File
world

North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea

5 Comments
By Sunghee Hwang
SEOUL

North Korea has fired a projectile into the sea, the South's military and the Japanese coast guard said Wednesday, in what would be the first such launch by Pyongyang this year.

Despite severe economic difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic, Kim said last week the country would continue to build up its military capabilities.

In its latest apparent launch, an unidentified projectile was fired into the sea east of the peninsula, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without immediately providing further details.

Japan's coast guard said it spotted what appeared to be ballistic missiles fired from North Korea, warning vessels in the area to not approach any suspicious objects.

In 2021, nuclear-armed North Korea said it successfully tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon, and what it described as a hypersonic warhead.

The dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang remains stalled, following the collapse of talks between Kim and then-President Donald Trump in 2019.

Under Trump's successor Joe Biden, the United States has repeatedly declared its willingness to meet North Korean representatives, while saying it will seek denuclearization.

But Pyongyang has so far dismissed the offer, accusing Washington of pursuing "hostile" policies.

At the end of a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party last week, where Kim spoke about building up defenses, he did not mention the United States at all.

Instead of the policy positions on diplomacy for which Kim's New Year statements have been closely watched in recent years, he focused on food security and development in an extensive speech.

But he said Pyongyang would continue to boost its capabilities keeping in mind "the military environment of the Korean peninsula" and the changing international situation.

North Korea is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which have progressed rapidly under Kim.

The impoverished nation has also been under a rigid self-imposed coronavirus blockade that has hammered its economy.

The worsening economic situation during the pandemic, however, has not blunted those programs, and North Korea has continued to pursue weapons development, a U.N. report said in October.

Concerns have grown about a full-blown food crisis in North Korea, and a United Nations human rights expert warned in October that the most vulnerable were "at risk of starvation".

The great leader has ejected?

Just a attention seeker.

When a country feels threatened, it builds up its military. Look at what Japan is doing because it feels threatened by China and North Korea.

Very true Smith, and history certainly gives plenty of examples why Korea would feel threatened. I can't imagine them taking any meetings with the States that hinges on them giving up their only guarantee of safety. Meanwhile the States are more than content to try to starve the common people out, that or sustained drone strikes are much their modus operandi across the world, to varying degrees of success.

I don't see this dynamic changing unless someone like China intervenes.

So much for food for the people being the top priority.

is that even the real Un on TV?

HNY from NK. Almost like their version of a back-to-work ceremony.

RecklessToday  09:41 am JST

The great leader has ejected?

And being more aerodynamic of late, he's likely to have flown further.

